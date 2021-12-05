ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

VFW Charity Airlift takes off to help veterans and families in need

By Carly Moore
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0Sto_0dEiVeot00

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Aviation Business Association and the Metropolitan State University of Denver’s Precision and Aerobatics flight teams , held the 11th annual VFW Charity Airlift on Sunday.

The mission is to provide toys and nonperishable food items to veterans and their families in rural communities throughout the state. Some of the destinations include Grand Junction, Durango, Montrose/Delta, Cortez, Alamosa, Pueblo, Las Animas, Burlington, Greeley and Fort Collins.

Evacuations ordered as wildfire burns near Idaho Springs

Colorado’s Veterans of Foreign Wars organizes a collection of food and toys based on local needs and CABA coordinates airlift logistics from Centennial Airport to rural Colorado communities.

Since 2011, the airlift has resulted in the distribution of 54,000 pounds of food and toys for veterans and their families. MSU Denver Flight Team pilots donate their time and expenses to fly those supplies.

MSU Denver was recently recognized by Military Times as one of the top 30 colleges and universities nationwide for veterans, as part of its Best for Vets: Colleges 2021 ranking.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

Denver welcomes 36 new officers at Police Academy graduation

DENVER (KDVR)— The Denver Police Department swore in 36 new police officers at the Police Academy on Friday at 10 a.m. The new officers successfully completed 26-weeks of Police Academy training. Field training is the next step for the new graduates. Mayor Michael Hancock, Chief of Denver Police Paul Pazen and Executive Director of the […]
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centennial, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Cortez, CO
Idaho Springs, CO
Government
City
Idaho Springs, CO
City
Las Animas, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
Centennial, CO
Government
State
Idaho State
City
Burlington, CO
City
Durango, CO
City
Greeley, CO
Centennial, CO
Society
Denver, CO
Society
City
Alamosa, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Vfw#Weather#Charity#Vfw Charity Airlift#Kdvr#Precision And Aerobatics#Montrose Delta#Caba#Msu Denver Flight Team#Military Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy