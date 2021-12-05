ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Darrell Henderson: Expected to be available

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Henderson (thigh) should be available for Sunday afternoon's game against the Jaguars, though he's not...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rams' Sony Michel: Could be busy with Henderson iffy

Michel may move into the lead backfield role with teammate Darrell Henderson (thigh) listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Henderson's injury isn't thought to be serious, but he was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, which likely puts him on...
NFL
SportsGrid

Darrell Henderson will be a game-time decision to play Week 13 against the Jaguars

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Rams will test Darrell Henderson‘s quad before deciding whether he can play in Week 13 against the Jaguars. Henderson was limited in practice on Friday after not practicing earlier in the week. Henderson leads the Rams with 648 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He averages 64.8 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry. If Henderson cannot play, expect Sony Michel to pick up the workload. Michel is a -170 at FanDuel Sportsbook to score a touchdown against the Jags. The Rams are second in the NFC West but are on a three-game losing skid. The Rams are still a huge favorite to win, but losing Henderson is a downgrade.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Glazer
profootballnetwork.com

Darrell Henderson Injury Update: Will the Rams RB play on Monday Night Football?

Darrell Henderson has been a godsend for fantasy football managers this year, especially those that were able to nab him in the later rounds before fellow Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers suffered a season-ending injury. Even after accounting for his two missed games, Henderson is still the RB13 in half-PPR scoring. But after he picked up a quad injury in Week 12 and didn’t play a snap in Week 13, can you trust Henderson on Monday Night Football?
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Today: Week 14 preview updates injuries and the biggest questions for each team

In Thursday's newsletter, I asked a big question for each team in that evening's game, and they were very similar questions: Would Chase Claypool be able to break out for the Steelers, and would KJ Osborn be able to do the same for the Vikings. And the answer Thursday night was an emphatic yes, as Osborn had three catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on nine targets while Claypool had eight catches for 93 yards on nine targets of his own. Both established themselves as the clear No. 2 options in their passing games, and both look like potential starters moving forward.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Green Bay Packers make decision on Aaron Rodgers availability for matchup vs. Rams

Aaron Rodgers is still dealing with COVID-toe (just kidding) and he will not practice on Friday for the Green Bay Packers. That being said, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said at today’s press conference that Rodgers will play on Sunday against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. “We were...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sony Michel
CBS Sports

Patriots' Damien Harris: Expected to be available

Harris (neck) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Along with Harris, fellow running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is also listed as questionable, but he's also expected to avoid the inactive list. Assuming that's the case, Harris and Stevenson could be in line to split most of the carries versus Tennessee, with Brandon Bolden on hand in a change-of-pace role. Fortunately for those considering either Harris or Stevenson in fantasy lineups this week, the Patriots-Titans game is part of the early slate Sunday, kicking off at 1 p.m. ET.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens: Expected to be available Saturday

Stevens (ankle) is expected to be available Saturday against the Magic, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports. Stevens hasn't played since Nov. 12. His role in the rotation has often been in flux. In his nine appearances, he's averaged 1.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.0 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rams' Odell Beckham: Questionable, but expected to play

Coach Sean McVay said he'd be surprised if Beckham (hip) doesn't play in Sunday's game against Jacksonville, though the wideout will be listed as questionable on the final injury report, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Beckham was a limited practice participant Wednesday before sitting out Thursday, but it sounds...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams' Rob Havenstein: Will be available Sunday

Havenstein (foot) is active for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. After not appearing on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, Havenstein wasn't able to practice at all Friday due to a foot issue. It's surprising to see him available for Week 13, but he is expected to take his usual spot at right tackle against the Jaguars on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly added a quarterback to their practice squad. Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans official website, Tennessee has signed DeShone Kizer. The team also placed tight end, Austin Fort, on the practice squad/COVID list. Kizer joins quarterback Kevin Hogan on the practice squad as more insurance...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray channels Thanos with cryptic tweet

The Arizona Cardinals currently sit atop the NFC standings and seem to be in a good spot for the playoffs. They’ve been without Kyler Murray the last few games, as he’s been resting his injured ankle. However, it sounds like Arizona might be getting their superstar quarterback under center soon.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy