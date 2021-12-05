Rams' Darrell Henderson: Expected to be available

In Thursday's newsletter, I asked a big question for each team in that evening's game, and they were very similar questions: Would Chase Claypool be able to break out for the Steelers, and would KJ Osborn be able to do the same for the Vikings. And the answer Thursday night was an emphatic yes, as Osborn had three catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on nine targets while Claypool had eight catches for 93 yards on nine targets of his own. Both established themselves as the clear No. 2 options in their passing games, and both look like potential starters moving forward.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO