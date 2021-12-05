Rams' Darrell Henderson: Expected to be available

Harris (neck) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Along with Harris, fellow running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is also listed as questionable, but he's also expected to avoid the inactive list. Assuming that's the case, Harris and Stevenson could be in line to split most of the carries versus Tennessee, with Brandon Bolden on hand in a change-of-pace role. Fortunately for those considering either Harris or Stevenson in fantasy lineups this week, the Patriots-Titans game is part of the early slate Sunday, kicking off at 1 p.m. ET.
Comments / 0