Reimer will start against visiting Toronto on Friday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. A winner in three of his last four starts, Reimer will face his former team in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career. His .936 save percentage and 1.98 GAA through 11 games are among the league's best, but the Manitoba native is sure to have his work cut out for him Friday -- the Leafs are 10-2-0 in November.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO