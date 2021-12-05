Twins' Trevor Megill: Back with Twins

The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have signed centerfielder Byron Buxton to a seven-year contract extension through the 2028 season. Buxton, 27, hit .306 (72-for-235) with 23 doubles, 19 home runs, 32 RBI, 13 walks, 50 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a 1.005 OPS this past season, despite being limited to just 61 games due to two separate stints on the 10-day Injured List. His OPS led American League hitters with at least 200 at-bats and ranked second in baseball, trailing only National League Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper (1.044) of Philadelphia. Buxton’s 19 homers also set a single-season career high, while his 23 doubles and 50 runs scored both marked the second-highest single-season totals of his career.
