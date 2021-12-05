ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Twins' Trevor Megill: Back with Twins

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Megill has re-signed with the Twins on a minor-league deal, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Reaches long-term deal with Twins

The Twins signed Buxton to a seven-year, $100 million contract extension Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The contract includes a full no-trade clause. Injuries have plagued Buxton throughout his career, but he's proven to be an immensely impactful player both offensively and defensively when available. At about $14 million per year, the contract will be a bargain for Minnesota if the center fielder manages to stay healthy. Despite being limited to 61 games in 2021, Buxton hit 19 home runs and stole nine bases while slashing .306/.358/.647 in 254 plate appearances.
MLB
fangraphs.com

Buxton, Twins Combine on Fascinating Extension

For years, 2022 has loomed large in the Minnesota Twins’ long-term planning. Their two franchise cornerstones, Byron Buxton and José Berríos, were both due to hit free agency after the 2022 season, which meant the team constructed many of its long-term plans with that year as a pivot point. Even when they traded Berríos for prospects at the 2021 deadline, next year still looked like a potential last hurrah with the current core before turning the team over to new blood.
MLB
kduz.com

Twins re-sign Buxton

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and center fielder Byron Buxton have agreed to a seven-year, $100 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the contract was not yet finalized and pending a physical exam. Buxton has played more than 92 games only once in his seven major league seasons. Buxton broke out at the plate last year with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and a .306 average in just 235 at-bats.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Dylan Bundy: Signs with Twins

Bundy (shoulder) signed a one-year deal with the Twins on Wednesday that includes a club option for a second year, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Bundy finished last season on the 60-day injured list with a shoulder strain. He had a 6.06 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 90.2 innings prior to suffering the injury. Bundy had the best season of his career in 2020, when he logged a 3.29 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 72 strikeouts in 65.2 innings. The former top prospect will make $4 million in 2022 with a $1 million buyout on an $11 million club option in 2023, so it's $5 million guaranteed, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 5 Saint Paul#Cubs#Era
CBS Sports

Juan Minaya: Parts ways with Twins

Minaya was non-tendered by the Twins on Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Minaya posted a 2.48 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 43:20 K:BB across 40 innings during 2021, so it's somewhat of a surprise to see the Twins decline to tender him a contract for 2022.
MLB
minnesotanewsnetwork.com

Twins make it official with Buxton announcement

The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have signed centerfielder Byron Buxton to a seven-year contract extension through the 2028 season. Buxton, 27, hit .306 (72-for-235) with 23 doubles, 19 home runs, 32 RBI, 13 walks, 50 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a 1.005 OPS this past season, despite being limited to just 61 games due to two separate stints on the 10-day Injured List. His OPS led American League hitters with at least 200 at-bats and ranked second in baseball, trailing only National League Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper (1.044) of Philadelphia. Buxton’s 19 homers also set a single-season career high, while his 23 doubles and 50 runs scored both marked the second-highest single-season totals of his career.
MLB
Power 96

At The Age Of 83 Former Minnesota Twin Great, Tony Olivia, Still Giving Back

Today marks the day when baseball writers from across the US, will vote on the upcoming 2022 MLB Hall of Fame class. One notable former Twin, Tony Olivia, isn't enshrined in Cooperstown. While Tony and others wait for another vote announcement today, Tony doesn't seem to be overly worried about it. On Friday the Minnesota Twins' HOF inductee was too busy spreading Christmas cheer to unknown children in his hometown of Bloomington.
MLB
FanSided

Minnesota Twins: What Should the Twins do with Max Kepler?

Let me take you back to 2019; Max Kepler, newly into his 5-year, $35 million extension with the Minnesota Twins he signed that February, had the finest season of his young career, slashing .252/.336/.519 with 36 HRs. He wasn’t just great with the bat either, adding 6 DRS and 12.7 UZR, combining for a 4.5 fWAR in the field.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB

Twins Winter Caravan returning in 2022

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins Winter Caravan is set to return in 2022. After a one-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Twins announced on Wednesday that the annual tour of the Upper Midwest that typically carries players, coaches, team alumni and executives to towns throughout Minnesota, Iowa and the Dakotas is tentatively slated to take place from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, with details to come at a later date.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Minnesota Twins: 3 Non-Tendered Players for the Twins to Target

It was a busy first month of the offseason across baseball, with many free agents who would normally wait until February already inking big contracts before the lockout. The Minnesota Twins have made a couple of moves, extending Byron Buxton and adding Dylan Bundy on a one-year deal. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen a high-profile free agent acquisition yet.
NFL
WILX-TV

Is Robbie Ray Headed to Mariners?

SEATTLE (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal says the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a contract with AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because Ray still must undergo a physical and the deal has not been signed. Ray is coming off the best season of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, going 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA and 248 strikeouts.
MLB
NESN

The Padres have acquired Adam Frazier from the Mariners

The Mariners have acquired Adam Frazier from the Padres, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Frazier was acquired at the trade deadline from the Pirates last season and is once again on the move. The Mariners may have finished second to the Padres in that trade last July as they were hot after Frazier to try and lead their playoff push.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers projected to sign veteran outfielder

We know the Detroit Tigers are interested in signing a shortstop and a couple of veteran starting pitchers but Al Avila has also said the team could have their eye on a veteran outfielder. In a piece recently published on CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson predicts where he believes the top 20...
NFL
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Jake Cave: Outrighted to Triple-A

Cave was outrighted to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, source reports. Cave recorded a 106 wRC+ across the first three years of his MLB career but stumbled to a 49 wRC+ last season, the product of a .189/.249/.293 slash line. He could return to his former level as a passable part-time outfielder next season, but he has a modest ceiling to pair with a low floor.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy