Twins' Trevor Megill: Back with Twins

Bundy (shoulder) signed a one-year deal with the Twins on Wednesday that includes a club option for a second year, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Bundy finished last season on the 60-day injured list with a shoulder strain. He had a 6.06 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 90.2 innings prior to suffering the injury. Bundy had the best season of his career in 2020, when he logged a 3.29 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 72 strikeouts in 65.2 innings. The former top prospect will make $4 million in 2022 with a $1 million buyout on an $11 million club option in 2023, so it's $5 million guaranteed, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO