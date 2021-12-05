ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Wyatt Kalynuk: Assigned to AHL affiliate

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Kalynuk was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday. Kalynuk was...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Subban traded to Sabres by Blackhawks

Chicago receives future considerations for goalie, Tokarski placed in COVID-19 protocol. Malcolm Subban was traded to the Buffalo Sabres by the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for future considerations. The 27-year-old goalie has not played in the NHL this season. He and goalie Collin Delia were assigned to Rockford of the...
NHL
bardown.com

P.K. Subban slew-footed, again and the hockey world is tired of it.

Another game, another night of P.K. Subban slew footing. The Devils defenceman took down Nikolaj Ehlers with a dirty right leg hit in New Jersey’s 8-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Subban has gained a bad reputation of being dangerous to engage with on this ice lately. This...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Ben Jones: Loaned to AHL affiliate

Jones was assigned to AHL Henderson on Friday. Jones has drawn into just two games with the Golden Knights this season, going scoreless while averaging 8:03 of ice time per contest over that span. He could be in for an extended stay in the minors.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Assigned to minor-league affiliate

Rondbjerg was assigned to AHL Henderson on Friday. It wouldn't be surprising to see Rondbjerg back with the big club ahead of Saturday's game versus the Oilers. The 22-year-old winger has picked up four points through 13 top-level appearances this year.
NHL
markerzone.com

HABS PROSPECT ARBER XHEKAJ DROPS OPPONENT WITH HUGE RIGHT DURING INTENSE FIGHT (W/VIDEO)

Fans are already referring to it as "the wallop heard around the Waterloo region." Friday night, during an Ontario Hockey League game between the Kitchener Rangers and Owen Sound Attack, Montreal Canadiens prospect Arber Xhekaj answered the bell against Attack captain Mark Woolley for a very intense fight. It was Xhekaj who would eventually come out on top after both landed several hard punches. Xhekaj's last right landed in just the right spot, and Woolley would go crashing to the ice. Both the combatants are six-foot-three, but Xhekaj gave up close to 25 pounds to his opponent, who weighs in at a bulky 230 lbs. This one definitely pumped up the crowd!
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Max Willman: Loaned to AHL affiliate

Willman was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday. Willman drew into four games with the Flyers during his one-week stay with the big club, going scoreless while averaging 10:57 of ice time per contest over that span. The 26-year-old winger will likely continue to bounce between levels throughout the 2021-22 campaign.
NHL
themackreport.com

Alumni Report: Seney surges in the AHL

Brett Seney is on fire in the AHL for the Toronto Marlies. The former Merrimack forward has seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) in his last three games. Seney now leads the Marlies in scoring on the season with 13 points in 14 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Sent to AHL affiliate

Groulx was assigned to AHL San Diego on Saturday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports. Although Groulx will head to the minors Saturday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the Ducks ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Maple Leafs. The 21-year-old forward has picked up three points through 16 top-level appearances this season.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

AHL Shuffle: 11/26/21

After a day off across the league on Thursday, the NHL is back on the ice for a whopping 13 games today beginning at 2pm CT through 9:30pm CT, with games starting almost every hour. With a full day of hockey often come a full day of roster tweaks as well. Keep up with all the recalls and reassignments right here:
NHL

