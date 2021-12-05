ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

22 details you may have missed in the new 'Saved by the Bell' reboot's second season

By Ashley Bissette Sumerel
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXR0A_0dEiV65Y00
Mac steals Valley's mascot in the revival, just like his dad did in the original show. NBC/Peacock
  • Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for the second season of the new "Saved by the Bell" series.
  • Season 2 of the "Saved by the Bell" revival has hidden details and references to the original show.
  • There's a "Showgirls" reference, a Screech tribute, and a few times where Mac copies Zack's antics.

Max presents a new menu item: Screech's Spaghetti Burger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nN9T2_0dEiV65Y00
Screech's Spaghetti Burger is a tribute to Dustin Diamond, who died in February 2021. NBC/Peacock

The first episode of season two ends by honoring Screech, who has recently passed away within the universe of the show.

In real life, the actor who played Screech, Dustin Diamond, died in February 2021. Screech's Spaghetti Burger is a callback to an episode from the original series where the gang sells "Screech's Spaghetti Sauce" in memorable flask jars.

In that same scene, Screech's robot, Kevin, makes an appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUjqm_0dEiV65Y00
Kevin the robot is back from the International Space Station. NBC/Peacock

Kevin delivers the burgers to the table. When Kelly says he's looking great, he notes that he's had some work done. It's worth noting that Kevin was also mentioned, though not seen, in season one of the revival — he and Screech both didn't appear in season one because they were together on the International Space Station, naturally.

The Sweetheart Dance is still an important tradition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LObog_0dEiV65Y00
The Sweetheart Dance is still going strong at Bayside. NBC/Peacock

This is the one where the students claim their dates to the dance with those big red hearts. In the revival, the dance only lasts a few minutes, as part of one big event that includes all of the key dances that would have taken place while they were all doing remote learning.

Mac must have learned a lot about subliminal messaging from his father and assumed it worked best with one particular song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gq6OJ_0dEiV65Y00
"Don't Leave With Your Love" was in the original show. NBC/Peacock

Zack recorded a subliminal message on Kelly's cassette tape of the new Bo Revere song, "Don't Leave With Your Love."

That backfired, and yet, Mac is up to same schemes — and in an even bigger way. He has a tape for just about every occasion, but the one he gives Aisha plays that exact same song. It's also a "Saved by the Bell" original song, of course.

That same form of subliminal messaging is still getting the Morris men into trouble, by way of an angry mob of teenage girls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DWBc_0dEiV65Y00
Both Zack and Mac are surrounded by teenage girls. NBC/Peacock

While Zack's scheme has the girls of Bayside all begging him to be his date (after he's been caught), Mac is faced with an angrier mob of girls who have realized what he's been up to.

Jessie's still mad about those Styrofoam cups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38PqvR_0dEiV65Y00
Jessie finally gets her cut day in the revival. NBC/Peacock

At least she finally gets her cut day. In high school, she missed out on cut day to try to stop a Styrofoam cup delivery (with Graham). It was on that same episode that she and Slater decided it would best to see other people.

Years later, Slater convinces Jessie to finally take that much needed cut day. Then he makes it a point to take her to a place where they still use Styrofoam cups — all to get her focused on something other than her divorce.

The Bayside students still love a good Teen Line, and they even use the same type of phones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WnwQv_0dEiV65Y00
The revival's Teen Line still uses old-fashioned corded landline phones. NBC/Peacock

The original series did something like this twice. Once, it was out of Zack's bedroom as part of a scam. The second time, it was done through the school, much like the one we see in the revival.

A familiar name appears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSRvQ_0dEiV65Y00
Pay attention to the name of the author of Zack's fictional book. NBC/Peacock

While not a reference to the original series, this one's still a great little detail. Zack is reading a book to Mac titled "How to Win Dudes & Influence Babes" by Dashiell Driscoll.

Dashiell Driscoll is not only a writer on the revival, but he's also the cohost of a podcast with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and he's the creator of the infamous "Zack Morris is Trash" videos.

Another character faces a struggle when he has dinner with his rich girlfriend's family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4HFG_0dEiV65Y00
This scene with Devante and Nadia echoes a Screech scene from the original show. NBC/Peacock

Granted, this goes much better for Devante — Nadia's parents are more understanding of him than Violet's parents were of Screech. Of course, Devante is much less awkward in this situation than Screech was too.

There's a fun reference to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" here too, when Devante is amazed that his girlfriend's family has their own "Geoffrey."

Mac kidnaps Valley's mascot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrcbQ_0dEiV65Y00
Mac takes another cue from his dad. NBC/Peacock

Just like his dad did years ago, Mac kidnaps Valley's mascot. The rivalry between Bayside and Valley remains strong.

Valley is still pulling the same old pranks, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUglk_0dEiV65Y00
The Valley students haven't upgraded their pranks since the original show. NBC/Peacock

Once again, the kids at Valley toilet paper the halls of Bayside as part of a prank war. They also steal Bayside's mascot, though luckily, the mascot in the reboot is a stuffed animal, and not Screech in a costume.

Slater is still upset over the loss of his chameleon, Artie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1ERl_0dEiV65Y00
Years later, Slater is still really broken up about Artie. NBC/Peacock

Slater mentions this in a therapy session, but he's not ready to talk about it. In high school, he had a really hard time with the death of his best friend and pet chameleon.

Jessie channels confidence from "that time she spent in Vegas."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22toXt_0dEiV65Y00
Elizabeth Berkley Lauren gets to poke fun at an infamous moment from her career here. NBC/Peacock

This is another one that isn't a reference to the original series, but it's one die-hard fans will understand. After "Saved by the Bell," Elizabeth Berkley Lauren starred in the film "Showgirls." The actress clearly has some fun revisiting that here.

Zack still defaults to dressing as a woman if he has to disguise himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OsJ2w_0dEiV65Y00
Zack's disguise is a lot more convincing in the revival, thanks to that realistic mask. NBC/Peacock

Zack has never had a problem with disguising himself as a woman, and he's still willing to do just that. This time, his costume is a lot more convincing – he looks like a totally different person until he pulls off that mask!

The oil-spill incident with Becky the duck left a long-lasting impression on Jessie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CrCg_0dEiV65Y00
Jamie recalls how his mom reacted to the BP oil spill. NBC/Peacock

Jamie tells his friends that after the BP oil spill, Jessie convinced every executive to adopt a pet duck.

Slater and Jessie get trapped together once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aNuRd_0dEiV65Y00
Slater and Jessie are drawn back together this season. NBC/Peacock

This time, it's in an air vent as opposed to a boiler room, but the results are pretty similar. There's something about these situations that bring Slater and Jessie back together every time.

The song "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" is still a staple at school dances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izdLJ_0dEiV65Y00
One of the best parts of the revival's second season is Slater and Jessie rekindling their romance. NBC/Peacock

Slater and Jessie sang this Michael Bolton song while Zack and Kelly had their gut-wrenching breakup just outside, in one of the most memorable music moments of the series. In the revival, Slater and Jessie are finding their way back to one another and dance to that very same song.

In Slater's mind, Jessie was around during "Saved by the Bell: The College Years."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zdzkh_0dEiV65Y00
Elizabeth Berkley Lauren didn't appear in "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" after the original show ended. NBC/Peacock

She wasn't. And the "other girl who's also anxious with curly hair" that Jessie is referring to, of course, is Alex.

Slater admits he didn't learn Spanish until "The College Years."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ymk0l_0dEiV65Y00
This refers back to a specific episode from "The College Years" spin-off. NBC/Peacock

In this conversation with Aisha, he tells her it wasn't until "The College Years" that he learned Spanish. He's referring to an episode of "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" where he starts learning more about his Mexican roots, and it's the first time it's even mentioned that he's Mexican.

Principal Toddman sings Zack's version of the school song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpzXE_0dEiV65Y00
Zack's memorable school-song lyrics reappear in the revival. NBC/Peacock

When Zack tried to win a contest for the best school song, his friends outsmarted him and performed something better. But the lyrics "Bayside is the school that's cool and you know that it's true" must have still made an impression.

Jamie is so "excited," just like his mom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7ECI_0dEiV65Y00
This "I'm so excited" moment has completely different, more humorous context, but it's a clear nod to the original. NBC/Peacock

Jamie exclaims, "I'm so excited! I'm so excited! I'm so…" and then he gets sick. This is much more lighthearted than when his mother broke down in tears in that classic scene.

Zack finally says something about going to middle school in Indiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qyEmy_0dEiV65Y00
There's a meta moment when Zack references "Good Morning, Miss Bliss." NBC/Peacock

He tells Mac, "I went to middle school in Indiana. And one day, I woke up, and I lived in Los Angeles, and no one ever explained why."

He's referring to the earliest season of "Saved by the Bell," which was originally titled "Good Morning, Miss Bliss," a sitcom set in Indiana. That series included Zack, Screech, Lisa, and Mr. Belding. It was later retooled as "Saved by the Bell."

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Is Leah Remini About to Reprise Her Iconic ‘Saved by the Bell’ Character in the Show's Reboot?

We all love a good reboot. But you know what's the best part of revisiting an old favorite?﻿ Seeing the original cast come back to reprise their beloved roles. (We're literally gritting our teeth in anticipation of the return of ﻿Sex and the City﻿ as ﻿And Just Like That...). ﻿On the list of successful remakes is ﻿Saved by the Bell﻿, which premiered on Peacock back in November 2020.
TV SERIES
cityxtramagazine.com

Saved by the Bell's Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren Talk Slater and Jessie's Second Chance at Love

For Saved by the Bell‘s Jessie Spano, giving into a “bad idea” might be the thing that finally makes her happy in a way her marriage to the insufferable Rene never did. Midway through Season 2 of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival, Kelly suggests it’s kismet that a newly divorced Jessie and still-single Slater just so happen to work together at Bayside nearly 30 years after their high school romance fizzled out. Jessie insists that she no longer thinks about Slater’s butt — err, about Slater that way, but as fate would have it, Season 2 culminates in a passionate kiss between the excitable guidance counselor and dimwitted gym teacher, setting up a potential romance in Season 3. (Their kiss, for all you OG Bell fans, is accompanied by the Zack Attack classic “Did We Ever Stand a Chance.”)
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Elizabeth Berkley pokes fun at 'Showgirls' on 'Saved by the Bell' reboot

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren isn't shying away from her role in the 1995 box-office bomb "Showgirls." Berkley Lauren, who is reprising her role as Jessie Spano on Peacock's "Saved by the Bell" reboot, decided to poke fun at her past flop by including several allusions to the film that only people who grew up with her on the first run of the show will likely understand.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Saved by the Bell's Haskiri Velazquez and Mitchell Hoog on Daisy/Mac Finale Flirtation, Potential Pairing in Season 3

Is Saved by the Bell about to give Daisy and Mac ‘shippers exactly what they want? During Season 2 of the Peacock revival, Daisy works with Mac to guarantee Bayside’s spot in the Southern California School Spirit Competition — and along the way, Zack and Kelly’s son mayyyybe catches feelings for the student body president. At one point, Jamie and Lexi stage an “prankstervention” and force Mac to be honest with himself. That’s when he lists off all the things he likes about Daisy: “What’s to like? That everyone sees me as a monster, except for her? That she’s only ever glimpsed...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
ComicBook

Saved By The Bell Season 2 Adds New Character to College Years Series

The second season of Peacock's Saved By the Bell revival is here with the full season dropping on the streaming platform last week and while the series continued the stories of this next generation of kids at Bayside High, it also continued the stories of the beloved, now adult characters from the original series – as well as revisited moments from the past. One of the aspects of the past that Season 2 revisited was the relationship between A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) and introduced a new character to the short-lived spin-off, Saved By the Bell: The College Years by having Jessie appear in flashback.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Review: More of the Same, but Better

It’s hard to quantify what makes the Saved by the Bell revival better than most other revivals/reboots. It might be that the show is, at every second, just absolutely going for it. They’re not leaving any stone left unturned, at any moment, and though that sometimes means some missteps (there are some season 1 jokes I’m pretty sure they’d love to take back), it also means some big wins, both in the joke department (a joke at the expense of JK Rowling, and another at the expense of Joss Whedon? Sign. Me. Up!) and in the feelings department.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aisha
Person
Dustin Diamond
WHAS 11

'Saved by the Bell' Boss and Josie Totah Break Down Lexi's Powerful Episode in Season 2 (Exclusive)

While there’s no shortage of laughs on Saved by the Bell, there’s also some unexpected tears -- well, happy tears -- thanks to an unexpectedly powerful episode that arrives halfway through season 2. Written by Chris Schleicher and Jen Chuck and directed by Heather Jack, “From Curse to Worse” sees Lexi (Josie Totah) suddenly forced to speak out when a competing school bans a transgender girl from its soccer team. But instead of taking on the fight with her fellow LGBTQ students, she attempts to write a play that will solve transphobia once and for all.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Saved by the Bell's Josie Totah and Alycia Pascual-Peña Discuss Lexi/Aisha Friendship, LGBTQ Visibility in Season 2

Bayside junior Lexi feels the weight of the transgender community on her shoulders in Season 2 of Saved by the Bell. After parents at fellow Southern California high school West Beverly sue to get a trans girl kicked off the soccer team in Episode 5, Lexi’s friends, as well as members of Bayside’s faculty — including Slater and Principal Toddman — struggle with how best to support her. At one point, Lexi’s English teacher puts her on the spot and asks that she educate the class on the history of trans rights. Reluctant yet compelled to do her part, Lexi opts...
ENTERTAINMENT
Decider

‘Hawkeye’ Easter Eggs: 5 Things You May Have Missed in Episode 3

The new episode featured one of the coolest car chase scenes in the MCU as well as a lot of hand-to-hand combat between our unlucky archers and the Tracksuit Mafia. Oh—and then there’s Maya Lopez, the franchise’s newest badass bruiser. But don’t be distracted by the action. There was a...
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saved By The Bell#Mascot#The Sweetheart Dance
outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Peter Scanavino Reveals His Reaction to Learning of Carisi and Rollins’ Kiss

Law & Order: SVU star Peter Scanavino recently revealed how he felt when he learned Carisi and Rollins were finally going to kiss. Many fans know the show for the “will they won’t they” relationship with Benson and Stabler. However, Carisi and Rollins had a major will they or won’t they relationship until the season 22 finale, where they finally kissed at Totuola’s not wedding.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Facts of Life' Live: Major Star Missing During Cast Reunion

The Facts of Life part of Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured three of the show's original actors, who made a special appearance after Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, and others finished recreating the 1982 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel." One member of the cast original missing was Nancy McKeon, who played Jo, the part Kathryn Hahn played Tuesday. The Facts of Life segment also included unannounced appearances from Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
TV & VIDEOS
Insider

Insider

211K+
Followers
19K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy