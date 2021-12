Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 — The deadline to change your political party registration and be eligible to vote in the 2022 May primary is Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Voters can check their registration status and complete and update their party registration at www.govoteky.com or they can come into the Nelson County Clerk’s Office during regular office hours and check their registration or complete a new card.

