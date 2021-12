Tickets are now on sale for the 2021 Orange Bowl between Michigan and Georgia, which means it’s time for fans to figure out where they’re going to find their seats for the College Football Playoff semifinal game. The No. 2 Wolverines are fresh off a dominant win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game as part of their strong run under coach Jim Harbaugh. On the other side, the Bulldogs have ridden their dominant defense throughout the season, but hit their first speed bump after losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship game. The 2021 Orange Bowl will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins, in Miami Garden, Florida.

5 DAYS AGO