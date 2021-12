Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Matchup Preview (12/12/21) In the week 14 the Jacksonville Jaguars go on the road to face their AFC South division rival the. Titans. The 2-10 Jaguars are coming off a 30-point loss to the Rams in week 13; Jacksonville has lost 16 straight games vs. NFC teams, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. The Titans at 8-4 had a bye in week 13, they last played in week 12 losing to the New England Patriots 36-13. Tennessee is on a two-game losing streak, having scored 26 points combined in those games. The Jaguars are averaging 14.6 points per game on the road this season. The Titans are averaging 22.5 points per game at home in Music City this season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO