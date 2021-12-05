MATCHDAY: Benitez under pressure as Everton welcomes Arsenal

Liverpool looks primed to pile on the misery for local rival Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. A look at what's happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Arriving with the best attack in the Premier League, Liverpool looks primed to pile on the misery for local rival Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Everton hasn't won any of its last seven games and the pressure is increasing on manager Rafa Benitez, who is taking on his former club. Meanwhile, Liverpool great Steve Gerrard could do his old club a big favor by leading Aston Villa, where he has recently taken over as manager, to a win over Manchester City, one of Liverpool's main title contenders. Second-place City is a point ahead of third-place Liverpool and a point behind Chelsea, which is also in action at Watford. Fourth-place West Ham is at home to Brighton, third-to-last Burnley looks for just its second win of the season in a trip to Wolverhampton, and Leicester travels to Southampton.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO