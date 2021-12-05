ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MATCHDAY: Benitez under pressure as Everton welcomes Arsenal

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

After a thrashing by his former club in the Merseyside derby, Everton manager Rafa Benitez is under increasing pressure heading into a home match against Arsenal that wraps up the 15th round of games in the Premier League. A look at what's happening in European soccer on Monday:. ENGLAND....

