University of Idaho administrators and local organizations detail the challenges of addressing domestic violence and sexual assault during the COVID-19 pandemic. For local organizations, as well as the UI campus, the ability to assist survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault has been significantly mitigated by COVID-19. As resources that were normally available for survivors have been harder to come by, if not entirely unavailable, the past year and a half have revealed some of the cascading effects of the pandemic that have become incredibly difficult to address.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO