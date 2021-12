It was Darren Sproles’ night on Tuesday, as the former All-American and Heisman finalist was officially enshrined in the NFF College Football Hall of Fame in an induction ceremony Tuesday night. Sproles joins former K-State greats Gary Spani and Mark Simoneau in the Hall of Fame, as well as head coach Bill Snyder, who was on-hand for the event to celebrate with Darren.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO