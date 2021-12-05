ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AR game seeks to teach players about harmful algal blooms

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
 5 days ago

A new mobile game called Algae Bloom Dynamics was developed by a team at...

Times Union

Fight Lake George algae bloom threat with immersive mobile game

TROY — An immersive mobile game allows children as young as 4 to become familiar with a growing threat facing the aquatic ecosystem in our region. Eco Resilience Games from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has released the first augmented reality (AR) game that enables users to fight harmful algae blooms from their living rooms.
