The Kansas City Chiefs first signed WR Josh Gordon to the 53-man roster from the practice squad over two months ago, signaling that he was ready for action. He’s since played in just over 18% of the Chiefs’ total offensive snaps, with 154 snaps in eight games played with the team. During that span, Gordon has targeted a grand total of six times, resulting in two receptions for 18 yards. The coaching staff has been asked about how they can get him more involved for weeks, even challenging themselves to do a better job of it.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO