Behind Enemy Lines: Kansas State at Wichita State

So it’s come to this: hoping for home wins over middling mid-majors. Mizzou Hoops’ Jacksonville trip ended on a sour note, but was about as successful as you could’ve hoped from a win-loss standpoint. You never would’ve expected a win over Leonard Hamilton and the junkyard defense of the Seminoles, but it was nice for the Tigers put a feather in their (raggedy) cap by taking down SMU. In what has always been seen as a rebuilding year for those who see reason, those are the wins you want. If you consistently beat the teams in your quality-sphere, you can hopefully move to playing the better teams a little tighter... and maybe picking one off here and here.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO