Kansas State

Behind Enemy Lines: Kansas State at Wichita State

By Cole Carmody
 5 days ago

K-State and Wichita State will meet for the first...

Columbia Missourian

Missouri struggles again offensively in loss to Wichita State

The Tigers dropped their second game in a row after losing to the visiting Shockers 61-55 on Friday night. WSU star Tyson Etienne led the game with 18 points, with 13 of the points coming in the second half. “Etienne made some tough plays, tough shots down the stretch,” MU...
247Sports

Behind enemy lines: Five questions with an LSU expert

Billy Embody with the LSU site on 247Sports, gives you a deep dive into the Tigers as the Aggies prepare to meet up with them from Baton Rouge at 6:00 pm tonight via ESPN. Off the field, LSU is saying goodbye to national championship winning coach Ed Orgeron in what should be an emotionally charged atmosphere. On the field, Embody provides you with his keys for the Tigers to pull off the upset and get themselves into a bowl game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
rockmnation.com

Mizzou Hoops Preview: Wichita State

So it’s come to this: hoping for home wins over middling mid-majors. Mizzou Hoops’ Jacksonville trip ended on a sour note, but was about as successful as you could’ve hoped from a win-loss standpoint. You never would’ve expected a win over Leonard Hamilton and the junkyard defense of the Seminoles, but it was nice for the Tigers put a feather in their (raggedy) cap by taking down SMU. In what has always been seen as a rebuilding year for those who see reason, those are the wins you want. If you consistently beat the teams in your quality-sphere, you can hopefully move to playing the better teams a little tighter... and maybe picking one off here and here.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Onward State

Previewing The Enemy: Michigan State Spartans

It’s time to battle for the Land-Grant Trophy, ladies and gents. Penn State football will finish the regular season with a trip to East Lansing against No. 12 Michigan State this Saturday. The Spartans are coming off a brutal 56-7 loss to No. 2 Ohio State but still boast a 9-2 record and sit at third place in the Big Ten East.
MICHIGAN STATE
goshockers.com

Wichita State Cruises to Win over Alcorn State

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State scored the game's first 12 points and never looked back in an 90-49 win over Alcorn State Friday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (5-1) held the Lady Braves to 25 percent shooting and forced 24 turnovers to win its second straight game. The Shockers dominated the smaller Lady Braves inside. Wichita State outrebounded Alcorn 55-29 and outscored them in the paint, 54-6. Seraphine Bastin scored a team-high 15 points to go with five rebounds, five assists and three steals. She was also perfect from the field, going 5-for-5 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Jane Asinde recorded her second straight double-double after being inserted into the starting lineup. She posted 14 points and 11 rebounds on 5-of-8 shooting in three quarters of work.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tide 100.9 FM

5-Star LSU Cornerback Considering Transferring to Tuscaloosa

The NCAA made changes to the transfer portal in the summer of 2021, allowing players to transfer without having to sit out the following season. The Alabama Crimson Tide already took advantage of this rule in 2021 by landing wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To'o To'o. The pair has had a substantial impact on the Tide and its efforts to repeat as champions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
pistolsfiringblog.com

Videos: Boynton, Players Preview Wichita State

STILLWATER — The Cowboys host Wichita State on Wednesday. Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton and players Kalib Boone and Avery Anderson met with reporters after their Monday practice to preview the upcoming test against the Shockers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
College Sports
Sports
nsudemons.com

Lady Demons fall in battle with Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. – Stretches of hot shooting, tenacious defense and overall fight and effort defined Northwestern State's performance on Monday night. It was a seven-minute scoreless stretch in the second quarter that proved to be the deciding factor in NSU's 70-61 loss to Wichita State. For the second game in...
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

KU, Kansas State, Wichita State to put COVID vaccine mandate enforcement on pause after federal court ruling

The state's three largest universities are pausing efforts to require COVID-19 vaccination for their staff after a federal judge in Georgia blocked implementation of a Biden Administration directive that federal contractors be immunized against the virus. The University of Kansas, Kansas State and Wichita State announced in October they would...
KANSAS STATE
