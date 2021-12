The Buford Wolves haven’t made things easy on themselves during their most recent run of championship game appearances, but the results usually turn out the same. Buford rallied in the state final for the third consecutive season, overcoming deficits of 14 points in the first half and six points in the second, and held on to defeat Hughes 21-20 when the Panthers missed a 35-yard field goal on the final play of the Class 6A final Friday night at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

BUFORD, GA