The Utah Jazz return from their 4 day hiatus to face off against the Boston Celtics for a Friday night battle at the Viv. Both of these teams are jockeying for position in their respective conferences and need to keep momentum in order to keep pace in the standings. This game marks the first of a five game Western Conference road trip for the Celtics and the Jazz are finishing a four game home stand before heading out on the road for four straight games.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO