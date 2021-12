Six New Jersey men are accused of stealing 22 mostly luxury vehicles from dealerships and $52,000 in cash from a safe earlier this year, authorities said. The men — five of whom reside in Essex County — used key fobs to swipe Mercedes, BMWs, Land Rovers, Audis, Infinitis, Grand Cherokees and a Ford Raptor from car dealerships in Jersey City, Irvington and Englewood, the state Attorney General’s Office said Friday. In all, the 22 vehicles are valued at about $787,00 with 14 considered high-end by authorities.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO