Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:12:00 Expires: 2021-12-14 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water along north and east facing shores. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, swim in a direction following the shoreline until you are out of the current, then head in to shore. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the high surf advisory, along north facing reefs. For the high risk of rip currents, along north and east facing reefs. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Both north and east swell will build further on Sunday, possibly causing surf along east facing shores to become hazardous. Surf is expected to peak Monday, then slowly subside.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO