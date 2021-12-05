ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-09 04:17:00 Expires: 2021-12-13 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:18:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:12:00 Expires: 2021-12-14 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water along north and east facing shores. Elsewhere, swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, swim in a direction following the shoreline until you are out of the current, then head in to shore. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the high surf advisory, along north facing reefs. For the high risk of rip currents, along north and east facing reefs. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Both north and east swell will build further on Sunday, possibly causing surf along east facing shores to become hazardous. Surf is expected to peak Monday, then slowly subside.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Higher terrain of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...These winds could damage trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Nevada and southeast California. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:15:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northern Franklin County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Titus County in northeastern Texas Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 715 PM CST. * At 615 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deport, or 7 miles northwest of Hagansport, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, Broken Bow, Bogata, Bagwell, Detroit, Talco, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Moon, Beaverdams, Goodlake, America, Johntown, Bokhoma, Almont and Harts Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK

