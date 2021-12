After getting behind 95-76 with 1:31 left in the third, Golden State used a 30-8 run to seize a three-point lead with two minutes left. But there the Spurs were, closing the game on a 9-1 spurt to hand the Warriors their second loss in three games and end their 11-game home winning streak. More than anything, I'm just proud of our guys for getting back in it," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, whose team held San Antonio to 13 fourth-quarter points.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO