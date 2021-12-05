ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School of Science Radio, Episode 107 | Changes at Everton, Arsenal preview

By Geno Gonnello
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton’s big loss in the Merseyside Derby has faded into insignificance as a lot of the underlying issues around the club have come home to roost in recent days. The Toffees are now winless in eight games in all competitions, and with a difficult holiday schedule ahead of them, it’s unlikely...

royalbluemersey.sbnation.com

The Guardian

Brentford v Everton: match preview

Brentford’s injury woes are easing slightly and Yoane Wissa, a hero off the bench in his most recent two appearances, against Liverpool and West Ham, should be fit to return after six weeks out. The Bees have not won in the league since Wissa scored with the last kick at the London Stadium and have not claimed three points at home since the opening weekend. Thomas Frank has called for bravery and a display of his side’s buccaneering best should trouble Everton. Like their hosts, the Blues have taken only a point from their last five games; Rafa Benítez’s side need to improve on tedious blanks against Spurs and Manchester City. Nick Ames.
PREMIER LEAGUE
soccertimes.com

Everton vs Liverpool Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Everton (7/1) vs Liverpool (4/11) On Wednesday night, out-of-form Everton host city-rivals Liverpool in a potentially massive Merseyside derby in the Premier League. Everton. The Toffees have struggled for points and performances of late, amid an injury crisis. A 1-0 defeat at Brentford last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal preparing move for Everton striker Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal are preparing a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Mirror says Arsenal will target England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a replacement for Alexander Lacazette next summer. And that is further bad news for Everton boss Rafa Benitez, who has admitted his Goodison plans have been wrecked by the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SportsGrid

EPL Betting Preview: Everton vs. Arsenal

Everton plays host to Arenal in this week’s Monday nighter of the EPL slate. The two clubs are coming off losses and have both been at the receiving end of some heavy defeats in recent weeks, but that is where the similarities end. These two trains are headed in opposite directions as week 15 comes to a close. The troubles at Goodison are going from bad to worse as the Toffees plummet down the table with bad results piling up and injuries continuing to plague Rafael Benítez ‘s men. The Gunners, on the other hand, while sharing similar recent woe, are firmly within reach of the top four and are relishing a trip to Liverpool to face the troubled Blues. Will these two teams’ momentum continue carrying them in the opposite direction, or can the sometimes miraculous Benitez pull another rabbit from his hat to stop the rot? We measure up this tilt for you right here but don’t forget to check out all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benitez under pressure as Everton welcomes Arsenal

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. After a thrashing by his former club in the Merseyside derby, Everton manager Rafa Benitez is under increasing pressure heading into a home match against Arsenal that wraps up the 15th round of games in the Premier League. Everton has collected just two points from a possible 24 over its last eight games and has plunged to 16th place, five points above the relegation zone. Arsenal is also coming off a loss, at Manchester United. A win will move Arsenal to fifth.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton v Arsenal: Head-to-head stats

Everton won both Premier League games against Arsenal last season – they’ve not won three in a row against the Gunners in league competition since April 1986. Arsenal are without a win in their last three Premier League away games against Everton (D1 L2), last having a longer winless league run at Goodison Park between 1989 and 1994 (6 games).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal confirm Smith Rowe in doubt for Everton clash

Arsenal have confirmed Emile Smith Rowe is in doubt for Monday's clash with Everton. In an update on Sunday, the club website stated: "Emile has a tight groin from Thursday's match against Manchester United and is being assessed ahead of Monday's match." Gunners boss Mikel Arteta also spoke about Smith...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez rejects Arsenal rumours for Calvert-Lewin

Everton boss Rafa Benitez insists they're under no pressure to sell their best players. The Blues spent just £1.7million in the summer as they had to watch their spending with Financial Fair Play rules weighing heavy. But Benitez was clear in his pre-match press conference that Everton will not be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League

Arsenal travel to Everton looking to bounce back from their recent blip. After a solid autumn, the Gunners have lost two of their last three games - a 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool and a disappointing 3-2 defeat at Manchester United. West Ham and Tottenham are finding form again in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

3 Talking Points from Everton’s 4-1 Hammering by Liverpool in the Merseyside derby

Many analysts, including our own TacticallyEv expected that Toffees boss Rafa Benitez would look to match Liverpool’s 4-3-3 formation on Wednesday night, with the intent to compete in the middle of the park and to congest space in front of the back 4. Fabian Delph had impressed, looking a natural when deployed in a deep-lying midfield role, but missed out against Brentford at the weekend with Aboulaye Doucoure’s return from injury layoff to first team action. Most assumed he was being rested for the derby matchup, but sadly this did not prove to be the case. Instead, the Blues adopted a 4-4-2 with a forward tandem of Salomon Rondon and Richarlison.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal at Everton match thread: we go again

Another day, another Arsenal match. The Gunners travel to Goodison Park to take on a struggling Everton side. The Toffees are winless in their last 8 matches with 6 losses, their worst run of form in 22 years. The fans are planning a walkout in the first half to protest the state of the club. So that’s a nailed-on 2-0 win to Everton, yeah? Arsenal faced a “struggling” Manchester United side on Thursday, and we saw how that played out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Everton punish lacklustre Arsenal in a game marred by controversy

Everton were the better team on the day in beating Arsenal 2-1, but the game wasn’t untainted by controversy. Both sides started the game slowly, with neither looking particularly dangerous in attack, and there hadn’t been a single shot on target as we reached the 30-minute mark. The first strong...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 2-1 Arsenal: Instant reaction | Lift off

Football eh, bloody hell. In what could be a seismic moment in Everton’s season, Demarai Gray’s thunderous 25-yard finish in stoppage-time helped the Toffees come from behind and beat Arsenal for a first win in over two months in a match that also saw them have two goals disallowed for offside.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

Everton scores late, beats Arsenal 2-1 to end winless run

LIVERPOOL, England -- Two thunderous strikes by Demarai Gray delivered three precious points for Everton. On a night of protest then jubilation inside Goodison Park, Everton ended its eight-match winless run by rallying for a 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday - and it was all thanks to a winger whose offseason arrival from Bayer Leverkusen for 1.7 million pounds ($2.25 million) is proving a bargain.
PREMIER LEAGUE

