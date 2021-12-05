The KFC Capitals of America

KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) is the world's second-largest restaurant chain (as measured by sales) after McDonald's, with more than 24,000 restaurants (as of 2019) in more than 150 countries -- almost 4,000 of them spread across the United States. (Check where it falls among the most successful restaurant chains in America .)

To determine which states have the most KFCs, both total and per capita, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data collected by NiceRx , a patient assistance program and medication access company, using numbers for total fast-food restaurants taken from the U.S. Census Bureau and tracking the nation’s ten most popular chains as determined by ScrapeHero.com . (Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.)

We then ranked the states by their per capita KFC population per 100,000 residents, lowest to highest, and discovered that the winners are Mississippi and Kentucky, with 2.3 restaurants per 100,000 people. The No. 3 and 4 spots are claimed by West Virginia, with 2.1 KFC restaurants per 100,000 people, and Arkansas, with 2. Ties were broken using the total number of KFC restaurants in the state.

It’s not surprising that Kentucky ranks so high, as the company is headquartered in Louisville -- and it was originally named for the state. Also, fried chicken is a very popular dish across the South in general -- so much so that it’s sometimes referred to as “Southern-fried.” (It’s definitely one of the iconic Southern foods every American should try.)

In 1991, Kentucky Fried Chicken rebranded as KFC, and there were various reports as to why. Some said the company wanted to drop the word “fried” to appeal to more health-conscious consumers, others that it was because the Commonwealth of Kentucky wanted licensing fees. Still others said that it was simply because of a corporate preference for something shorter and snappier. Whatever the reason for the change, it’s known to millions of consumers today by both names.

50. New Jersey

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.6

> Total KFC restaurants: 53 -- 25th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 8,882,190 -- 11th highest

49. Minnesota

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.7

> Total KFC restaurants: 39 -- 19th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 5,639,632 -- 22nd highest

48. Massachusetts

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.7

> Total KFC restaurants: 48 -- 23rd lowest

> Total population in 2019: 6,892,503 -- 15th highest

47. Alaska

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.8

> Total KFC restaurants: 6 -- 2nd lowest

> Total population in 2019: 731,545 -- 3rd lowest

46. South Dakota

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.8

> Total KFC restaurants: 7 -- 4th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 884,659 -- 5th lowest

45. Idaho

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.8

> Total KFC restaurants: 14 -- 10th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 1,787,065 -- 12th lowest

44. Arizona

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.8

> Total KFC restaurants: 58 -- 25th highest

> Total population in 2019: 7,278,717 -- 14th highest

43. New York

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.8

> Total KFC restaurants: 156 -- 8th highest

> Total population in 2019: 19,453,561 -- 4th highest

42. Montana

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.9

> Total KFC restaurants: 10 -- 6th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 1,068,778 -- 8th lowest

41. Wyoming

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.0

> Total KFC restaurants: 6 -- the lowest

> Total population in 2019: 578,759 -- the lowest

40. North Dakota

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.0

> Total KFC restaurants: 8 -- 5th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 762,062 -- 4th lowest

39. New Hampshire

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.0

> Total KFC restaurants: 14 -- 8th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 1,359,711 -- 10th lowest

38. Connecticut

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.0

> Total KFC restaurants: 36 -- 14th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 3,565,287 -- 22nd lowest

37. Louisiana

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.0

> Total KFC restaurants: 46 -- 22nd lowest

> Total population in 2019: 4,648,794 -- 25th highest

36. Washington

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.0

> Total KFC restaurants: 76 -- 17th highest

> Total population in 2019: 7,614,893 -- 13th highest

35. Pennsylvania

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.0

> Total KFC restaurants: 128 -- 11th highest

> Total population in 2019: 12,801,989 -- 5th highest

34. Texas

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.0

> Total KFC restaurants: 290 -- 2nd highest

> Total population in 2019: 28,995,881 -- 2nd highest

33. Vermont

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.1

> Total KFC restaurants: 7 -- 3rd lowest

> Total population in 2019: 623,989 -- 2nd lowest

32. Delaware

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.1

> Total KFC restaurants: 11 -- 7th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 973,764 -- 6th lowest

31. Hawaii

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.1

> Total KFC restaurants: 16 -- 11th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 1,415,872 -- 11th lowest

30. Wisconsin

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.1

> Total KFC restaurants: 64 -- 23rd highest

> Total population in 2019: 5,822,434 -- 20th highest

29. Maryland

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.1

> Total KFC restaurants: 67 -- 22nd highest

> Total population in 2019: 6,045,680 -- 19th highest

28. California

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.1

> Total KFC restaurants: 435 -- the highest

> Total population in 2019: 39,512,223 -- the highest

27. Nebraska

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.2

> Total KFC restaurants: 23 -- 13th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 1,934,408 -- 14th lowest

26. Utah

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.2

> Total KFC restaurants: 38 -- 18th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 3,205,958 -- 21st lowest

25. Oregon

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.2

> Total KFC restaurants: 51 -- 24th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 4,217,737 -- 24th lowest

24. Colorado

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.2

> Total KFC restaurants: 69 -- 19th highest

> Total population in 2019: 5,758,736 -- 21st highest

23. Missouri

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.2

> Total KFC restaurants: 74 -- 18th highest

> Total population in 2019: 6,137,428 -- 18th highest

22. Illinois

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.2

> Total KFC restaurants: 152 -- 9th highest

> Total population in 2019: 12,671,821 -- 6th highest

21. Florida

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.2

> Total KFC restaurants: 258 -- 3rd highest

> Total population in 2019: 21,477,737 -- 3rd highest

20. Rhode Island

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.3

> Total KFC restaurants: 14 -- 9th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 1,059,361 -- 7th lowest

19. Maine

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.3

> Total KFC restaurants: 17 -- 12th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 1,344,212 -- 9th lowest

18. Kansas

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.3

> Total KFC restaurants: 38 -- 17th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 2,913,314 -- 16th lowest

17. Nevada

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.3

> Total KFC restaurants: 40 -- 20th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 3,080,156 -- 19th lowest

16. Iowa

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.3

> Total KFC restaurants: 41 -- 21st lowest

> Total population in 2019: 3,155,070 -- 20th lowest

15. Virginia

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.4

> Total KFC restaurants: 119 -- 13th highest

> Total population in 2019: 8,535,519 -- 12th highest

14. Georgia

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.5

> Total KFC restaurants: 159 -- 7th highest

> Total population in 2019: 10,617,423 -- 8th highest

13. Michigan

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.6

> Total KFC restaurants: 160 -- 6th highest

> Total population in 2019: 9,986,857 -- 10th highest

12. Oklahoma

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.7

> Total KFC restaurants: 67 -- 21st highest

> Total population in 2019: 3,956,971 -- 23rd lowest

11. North Carolina

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.7

> Total KFC restaurants: 178 -- 5th highest

> Total population in 2019: 10,488,084 -- 9th highest

10. Ohio

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.7

> Total KFC restaurants: 199 -- 4th highest

> Total population in 2019: 11,689,100 -- 7th highest

9. New Mexico

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.8

> Total KFC restaurants: 38 -- 16th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 2,096,829 -- 15th lowest

8. Alabama

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.8

> Total KFC restaurants: 88 -- 16th highest

> Total population in 2019: 4,903,185 -- 24th highest

7. Indiana

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.8

> Total KFC restaurants: 121 -- 12th highest

> Total population in 2019: 6,732,219 -- 17th highest

6. South Carolina

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.9

> Total KFC restaurants: 98 -- 15th highest

> Total population in 2019: 5,148,714 -- 23rd highest

5. Tennessee

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.9

> Total KFC restaurants: 130 -- 10th highest

> Total population in 2019: 6,829,174 -- 16th highest

4. Arkansas

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 2.0

> Total KFC restaurants: 60 -- 24th highest

> Total population in 2019: 3,017,804 -- 18th lowest

3. West Virginia

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 2.1

> Total KFC restaurants: 38 -- 15th lowest

> Total population in 2019: 1,792,147 -- 13th lowest

2. Mississippi

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 2.3

> Total KFC restaurants: 68 -- 20th highest

> Total population in 2019: 2,976,149 -- 17th lowest

1. Kentucky

> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 2.3

> Total KFC restaurants: 103 -- 14th highest

> Total population in 2019: 4,467,673 -- 25th lowest