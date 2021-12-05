ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The KFC Capitals of America

By Sarah Burns
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMrJW_0dEiOnVx00 KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) is the world's second-largest restaurant chain (as measured by sales) after McDonald's, with more than 24,000 restaurants (as of 2019) in more than 150 countries -- almost 4,000 of them spread across the United States. (Check where it falls among the most successful restaurant chains in America .)

To determine which states have the most KFCs, both total and per capita, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data collected by NiceRx , a patient assistance program and medication access company, using numbers for total fast-food restaurants taken from the U.S. Census Bureau and tracking the nation’s ten most popular chains as determined by ScrapeHero.com . (Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.)

We then ranked the states by their per capita KFC population per 100,000 residents, lowest to highest, and discovered that the winners are Mississippi and Kentucky, with 2.3 restaurants per 100,000 people. The No. 3 and 4 spots are claimed by West Virginia, with 2.1 KFC restaurants per 100,000 people, and Arkansas, with 2. Ties were broken using the total number of KFC restaurants in the state.

Click here to see the KFC capitals of America

It’s not surprising that Kentucky ranks so high, as the company is headquartered in Louisville -- and it was originally named for the state. Also, fried chicken is a very popular dish across the South in general -- so much so that it’s sometimes referred to as “Southern-fried.” (It’s definitely one of the iconic Southern foods every American should try.)

In 1991, Kentucky Fried Chicken rebranded as KFC, and there were various reports as to why. Some said the company wanted to drop the word “fried” to appeal to more health-conscious consumers, others that it was because the Commonwealth of Kentucky wanted licensing fees. Still others said that it was simply because of a corporate preference for something shorter and snappier. Whatever the reason for the change, it’s known to millions of consumers today by both names.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMVIb_0dEiOnVx00

50. New Jersey
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.6
> Total KFC restaurants: 53 -- 25th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 8,882,190 -- 11th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5Yrx_0dEiOnVx00

49. Minnesota
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.7
> Total KFC restaurants: 39 -- 19th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 5,639,632 -- 22nd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNQQN_0dEiOnVx00

48. Massachusetts
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.7
> Total KFC restaurants: 48 -- 23rd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 6,892,503 -- 15th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peFTn_0dEiOnVx00

47. Alaska
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.8
> Total KFC restaurants: 6 -- 2nd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 731,545 -- 3rd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlL93_0dEiOnVx00

46. South Dakota
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.8
> Total KFC restaurants: 7 -- 4th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 884,659 -- 5th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFziS_0dEiOnVx00

45. Idaho
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.8
> Total KFC restaurants: 14 -- 10th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,787,065 -- 12th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yt0Tr_0dEiOnVx00

44. Arizona
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.8
> Total KFC restaurants: 58 -- 25th highest
> Total population in 2019: 7,278,717 -- 14th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cuoB_0dEiOnVx00

43. New York
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.8
> Total KFC restaurants: 156 -- 8th highest
> Total population in 2019: 19,453,561 -- 4th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKlhn_0dEiOnVx00

42. Montana
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 0.9
> Total KFC restaurants: 10 -- 6th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,068,778 -- 8th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZeUhl_0dEiOnVx00

41. Wyoming
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.0
> Total KFC restaurants: 6 -- the lowest
> Total population in 2019: 578,759 -- the lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOyc1_0dEiOnVx00

40. North Dakota
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.0
> Total KFC restaurants: 8 -- 5th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 762,062 -- 4th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKD1A_0dEiOnVx00

39. New Hampshire
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.0
> Total KFC restaurants: 14 -- 8th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,359,711 -- 10th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seHjN_0dEiOnVx00

38. Connecticut
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.0
> Total KFC restaurants: 36 -- 14th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,565,287 -- 22nd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAyGi_0dEiOnVx00

37. Louisiana
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.0
> Total KFC restaurants: 46 -- 22nd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 4,648,794 -- 25th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vMNMa_0dEiOnVx00

36. Washington
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.0
> Total KFC restaurants: 76 -- 17th highest
> Total population in 2019: 7,614,893 -- 13th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084yau_0dEiOnVx00

35. Pennsylvania
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.0
> Total KFC restaurants: 128 -- 11th highest
> Total population in 2019: 12,801,989 -- 5th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYJIr_0dEiOnVx00

34. Texas
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.0
> Total KFC restaurants: 290 -- 2nd highest
> Total population in 2019: 28,995,881 -- 2nd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLu78_0dEiOnVx00

33. Vermont
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.1
> Total KFC restaurants: 7 -- 3rd lowest
> Total population in 2019: 623,989 -- 2nd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191nLr_0dEiOnVx00

32. Delaware
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.1
> Total KFC restaurants: 11 -- 7th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 973,764 -- 6th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28g4XZ_0dEiOnVx00

31. Hawaii
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.1
> Total KFC restaurants: 16 -- 11th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,415,872 -- 11th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ey8de_0dEiOnVx00

30. Wisconsin
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.1
> Total KFC restaurants: 64 -- 23rd highest
> Total population in 2019: 5,822,434 -- 20th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6PCy_0dEiOnVx00

29. Maryland
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.1
> Total KFC restaurants: 67 -- 22nd highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,045,680 -- 19th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0piN_0dEiOnVx00

28. California
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.1
> Total KFC restaurants: 435 -- the highest
> Total population in 2019: 39,512,223 -- the highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iugHU_0dEiOnVx00

27. Nebraska
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.2
> Total KFC restaurants: 23 -- 13th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,934,408 -- 14th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLKy4_0dEiOnVx00

26. Utah
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.2
> Total KFC restaurants: 38 -- 18th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,205,958 -- 21st lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geihi_0dEiOnVx00

25. Oregon
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.2
> Total KFC restaurants: 51 -- 24th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 4,217,737 -- 24th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iZie_0dEiOnVx00

24. Colorado
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.2
> Total KFC restaurants: 69 -- 19th highest
> Total population in 2019: 5,758,736 -- 21st highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSma2_0dEiOnVx00

23. Missouri
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.2
> Total KFC restaurants: 74 -- 18th highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,137,428 -- 18th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1K1i_0dEiOnVx00

22. Illinois
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.2
> Total KFC restaurants: 152 -- 9th highest
> Total population in 2019: 12,671,821 -- 6th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVGOr_0dEiOnVx00

21. Florida
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.2
> Total KFC restaurants: 258 -- 3rd highest
> Total population in 2019: 21,477,737 -- 3rd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8NCY_0dEiOnVx00

20. Rhode Island
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.3
> Total KFC restaurants: 14 -- 9th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,059,361 -- 7th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTgzk_0dEiOnVx00

19. Maine
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.3
> Total KFC restaurants: 17 -- 12th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,344,212 -- 9th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qahmd_0dEiOnVx00

18. Kansas
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.3
> Total KFC restaurants: 38 -- 17th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 2,913,314 -- 16th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27A8Kb_0dEiOnVx00

17. Nevada
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.3
> Total KFC restaurants: 40 -- 20th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,080,156 -- 19th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMPk6_0dEiOnVx00

16. Iowa
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.3
> Total KFC restaurants: 41 -- 21st lowest
> Total population in 2019: 3,155,070 -- 20th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCrhi_0dEiOnVx00

15. Virginia
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.4
> Total KFC restaurants: 119 -- 13th highest
> Total population in 2019: 8,535,519 -- 12th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHSlr_0dEiOnVx00

14. Georgia
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.5
> Total KFC restaurants: 159 -- 7th highest
> Total population in 2019: 10,617,423 -- 8th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjqFy_0dEiOnVx00

13. Michigan
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.6
> Total KFC restaurants: 160 -- 6th highest
> Total population in 2019: 9,986,857 -- 10th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GL7TX_0dEiOnVx00

12. Oklahoma
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.7
> Total KFC restaurants: 67 -- 21st highest
> Total population in 2019: 3,956,971 -- 23rd lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J80rm_0dEiOnVx00

11. North Carolina
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.7
> Total KFC restaurants: 178 -- 5th highest
> Total population in 2019: 10,488,084 -- 9th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X27vw_0dEiOnVx00

10. Ohio
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.7
> Total KFC restaurants: 199 -- 4th highest
> Total population in 2019: 11,689,100 -- 7th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWrwU_0dEiOnVx00

9. New Mexico
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.8
> Total KFC restaurants: 38 -- 16th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 2,096,829 -- 15th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37uuBv_0dEiOnVx00

8. Alabama
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.8
> Total KFC restaurants: 88 -- 16th highest
> Total population in 2019: 4,903,185 -- 24th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYeH1_0dEiOnVx00

7. Indiana
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.8
> Total KFC restaurants: 121 -- 12th highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,732,219 -- 17th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23aEoz_0dEiOnVx00

6. South Carolina
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.9
> Total KFC restaurants: 98 -- 15th highest
> Total population in 2019: 5,148,714 -- 23rd highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hLpM_0dEiOnVx00

5. Tennessee
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 1.9
> Total KFC restaurants: 130 -- 10th highest
> Total population in 2019: 6,829,174 -- 16th highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbxSB_0dEiOnVx00

4. Arkansas
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 2.0
> Total KFC restaurants: 60 -- 24th highest
> Total population in 2019: 3,017,804 -- 18th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2spg_0dEiOnVx00

3. West Virginia
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 2.1
> Total KFC restaurants: 38 -- 15th lowest
> Total population in 2019: 1,792,147 -- 13th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcWJ2_0dEiOnVx00

2. Mississippi
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 2.3
> Total KFC restaurants: 68 -- 20th highest
> Total population in 2019: 2,976,149 -- 17th lowest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2jZ2_0dEiOnVx00

1. Kentucky
> All KFC restaurants per 100K people: 2.3
> Total KFC restaurants: 103 -- 14th highest
> Total population in 2019: 4,467,673 -- 25th lowest

NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
