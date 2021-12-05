ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

BOCA RUDETON™: Restaurant Customer Grossed Out By Man Feeding Dog At Table

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 5 days ago
Man feeds dog, by hand, at table at Living Green Cafe in Boca Raton. It’s our latest Boca Rudeton winner.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Living Green Cafe on North Federal Highway in Boca Raton was the scene of a situation that a BocaNewsNow.com reader called “gross.”

While other patrons attempted to enjoy a nice meal, the man seen in the photo above decided he should hand feed his dog who joined him at the restaurant table. Our tipster points out the obvious — this is the sort of person who pushes a pooch around in a stroller, like it’s a child. It’s not a child. It’s a dog.

Turns out there were two dogs in the stroller, but only one was sharing lunch.

It’s unclear what food the man and dog were sharing — we don’t know if the dog was eating people food, or if the man was eating dog food. But we do know the man who decided to feed his dog by hand at the table at Living Green Cafe, you are our latest “Boca Rudeton ” Winner!

We remind our readers that there is no expectation of privacy in a public place. Don’t want to be seen here? Don’t be rude here! Send us your Boca Rudeton tips through the form, below. If it does not appear, access our tip system here .

The article BOCA RUDETON™: Restaurant Customer Grossed Out By Man Feeding Dog At Table appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 239

Carrie Kahlenberg
5d ago

I am a bit shocked by this article!The man is feeding his dog at his table outside.He is at his own table.Live and let live.Dogs are people's babies...I Take my dog everywhere.she is not a service dog.I don't lie about it.She is in her bag and does not bother anyone. I'm sorry to see all these negative comments towards this lovely person taking care of his dog.Peoole I see here in florida are way less mannered then these animals .

Reply(27)
106
victor
4d ago

My, my the TikTok , social media Karen's and Ken's just aren't happy with anything , are they ? This so called journalist is probably the same one who chases kids for making to much noise at the park, demands a home owners ID because they've lived here for years and never seen you. Hey move to the villages you'll fit right in with the Condo Commando and HOA Karen's . 😆😆😆

Reply
43
Javier
5d ago

I like Dogs more than people, as far as I am concerned, most times I am grossed out by the way people act in restaurants

Reply(1)
77
 

