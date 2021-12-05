BOCA RUDETON™: Restaurant Customer Grossed Out By Man Feeding Dog At Table

Man feeds dog, by hand, at table at Living Green Cafe in Boca Raton. It’s our latest Boca Rudeton winner.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Living Green Cafe on North Federal Highway in Boca Raton was the scene of a situation that a BocaNewsNow.com reader called “gross.”

While other patrons attempted to enjoy a nice meal, the man seen in the photo above decided he should hand feed his dog who joined him at the restaurant table. Our tipster points out the obvious — this is the sort of person who pushes a pooch around in a stroller, like it’s a child. It’s not a child. It’s a dog.

Turns out there were two dogs in the stroller, but only one was sharing lunch.

It’s unclear what food the man and dog were sharing — we don’t know if the dog was eating people food, or if the man was eating dog food. But we do know the man who decided to feed his dog by hand at the table at Living Green Cafe, you are our latest “Boca Rudeton ” Winner!

We remind our readers that there is no expectation of privacy in a public place. Don’t want to be seen here? Don’t be rude here! Send us your Boca Rudeton tips through the form, below. If it does not appear, access our tip system here .

