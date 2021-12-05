ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Gresham celebrates spirit of Christmas

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32S5JI_0dEiOC3C00 Mayor Travis Stovall, Santa Claus flip switch to light community tree for holidays

Downtown Gresham felt more like the North Pole last weekend as businesses, elected leaders, and Santa Claus himself all put on an event that celebrated community and the spirit of Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSFQn_0dEiOC3C00 The main event of the annual Spirit of Gresham event was the lighting of the 70-foot ponderosa pine in the Gresham Arts Plaza, 488 N.E. Third St. Mayor Travis Stovall, City Council and Santa Claus teamed up to flip the switch and brighten the holidays Saturday evening, Dec. 4.

"How joyous it is to see everybody's faces and be all together," said Mayor Travis Stovall. "The year we had included tremendous challenges for many of us, but I am incredibly excited to celebrate this evening with you all."

The plaza had free food, hot drinks, music from the Mt. Hood Community College Choir, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a light display from the Holiday Light Cruise, presented by Gresham Ford, which had drivers cruising through the city earlier in the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIKta_0dEiOC3C00 Hundreds of families made their way to downtown for the festivities, and cheered as the Christmas tree was lit for the season.

"This is one of the top events of the year (in Gresham)," Stovall said.

But it wasn't just the festivities in the Arts Plaza that drew the crowds — all day there were holiday-themed events for people to enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K19gZ_0dEiOC3C00 Local bars had music and holiday drinks; Shop Girl Consignment had models showcasing the latest trends from the North Pole; Frenzi Frozen Yogurt offered telephone calls to Santa's Workshop; U.S. World Class Taekwondo and Whimsy Burrow Children's Resale Boutique had ornament decorating; Dan Anderson Martial Arts had face painting and so much more.

All of the downtown businesses had their own holiday decorations, and Main Avenue was filled with festive lights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9bwM_0dEiOC3C00 The Gresham History Museum was also decked out with Christmas decorations, and visitors could vote on their favorite entries in a Gingerbread House Competition — which included amazing entries like the Sugar Plum Bakery, an U.S. Forest Service lookout, and the Gresham Post Office.

All together the event was a special evening for kids in the community, who loved the activities and decorations. After getting her photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, one little girl excitedly turned to her parents.

"I knew he was real," she said with a beaming smile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353C6o_0dEiOC3C00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvJFx_0dEiOC3C00

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Gresham Outlook

SnowCap, My Father's House: Feeding, clothing, housing community

Local nonprofits uplifted by donations during annual Gresham Chamber breakfastThe zaniest annual breakfast in East Multnomah County lived up to expectations this year, with kidnappings by the Abominable Snowman; ransoms of canned goods and toilet paper; gaudy table decorations like a tower of festive safes; and the debut of Bess Wills' latest character. Yukon Cornelius the artic prospector known from the classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer tv special. "You never know what to expect when you come to this event," said emcee Greg Mathews with a laugh. The Christmas Breakfast with My Father's House and SnowCap Community Charities was...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Connecting community with food, compassion

East County teen learns valuable life lessons while lending a hand at food pantry. When Phoebe Busiek's father came to her last December and asked her to help at the East County Food Pantry, Busiek said she really didn't have any strong feelings about volunteering. Busiek, a freshman at Barlow...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Troutdale debuts 'Wind-er Wonderland' holiday market

City celebrates holidays with local crafts, family fun, and Santa Claus in downtown festival. It was a holiday market place even the elves would have been envious of. On Sunday, Dec. 5, in the afternoon leading up to the official lighting of the Troutdale Christmas Tree, artisans and craftspeople took over downtown for a Wind-er Wonderland, hosted by the city and Kiwanis of the Columbia Gorge.
TROUTDALE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Gresham, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland Tribune

Spirit of Gresham activities kicks off holidays

Downtown filled with holiday family fun, giveaways at local businesses, tree lighting this weekend. While the centerpiece this weekend will be the lighting of Gresham's 70-foot ponderosa pine by Mayor Travis Stovall, City Council and Santa Claus, there are plenty of other activities scheduled to get everyone in the holiday spirit.
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

'Wind-er Wonderland' blows into Troutdale on Dec. 5

SPONSORED CONTENT: The city of Troutdale and Kiwanis of the Columbia Gorge are offering an afternoon and evening of holiday music, good food, shopping, visits with Santa and more during the town's tree lighting event on Sunday, Dec. 5. On Sunday, December 5, the City of Troutdale & Kiwanis of...
TROUTDALE, OR
Portland Tribune

Send letters to Santa at Gresham mailboxes

Mailboxes at Arts Plaza, Rockwood Central Park delivered directly to North Pole. The city of Gresham has set up an express mail route to ensure everyone in the community can get their letters to Santa Claus before Christmas. Last year, Jolly Old St. Nicholas gifted the city with a pair...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

East County lights the night on Hanukkah

Gresham celebrates first-ever public menorah lighting to kickoff the Hanukkah holiday.A group of more than 100 community members spread light and kindness in Gresham Sunday evening, Nov 28, as a 12-foot-tall menorah was publicly lit for the first time in East Multnomah County. A 5 p.m. Hanukkah Celebration at the Gresham Arts Plaza, 401 N.E. Second St., marked the start of the eight-day Jewish holiday. "Tonight's event is truly a dream come true," said Rabbi Avrohom Dyce. "The more goodness we spread, the more goodness we have." The gathering, which was free and open to all, featured the...
GRESHAM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornament#The Spirit Of Christmas#Spirit Of Gresham#N E Third#City Council#Shop Girl Consignment#Frenzi Frozen Yogurt#Whimsy Burrow Children#Resale Boutique
Portland Tribune

Rockwood Boys & Girls Club changes name with $2 million funding influx

Youth center will now be called CareOregon Boys & Girls Club at Rockwood in 10-year partnership. The Rockwood Boys & Girls Club has a new name and a major new influx of funds. In an announcement Monday, Nov. 29 the Gresham-area youth center unveiled its new name: the CareOregon Boys & Girls Club at Rockwood, noting a new 10-year partnership between the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metropolitan Area and CareOregon.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Dedication and light - celebrating Hannukkah in East County

Families, faith leaders in Gresham, Sandy and Estacada explain Hanukkah celebration and their family traditionsAfter the stress caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many members of Jewish communities in Sandy, Estacada and East Multnomah County are looking forward to reframing their perspectives during Hanukkah. "Hanukkah means dedication, and originally it was a re-dedication," said Messianic Rabbi Gabriel Lumbroso, who leads Estacada's Yedidei Adonai congregation, noting that this is particularly meaningful to him this year. "It's a good time to think about re-dedicating yourself to a brighter life. It's the festival of lights, so it's a chance to not spend so...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Corbett Fire honors pair of volunteers

Jill Carlson, Sandy Cartisser go above and beyond for community, nonprofit organizations. Two Corbett residents were honored by their peers for their volunteer efforts and contributions to the community. Jill Carlson and Sandy Cartisser received the Heini Ziegler award given annually by the Corbett Fire District in remembrance of the...
CORBETT, OR
Gresham Outlook

SnowCap Community Charities serves food for the soul

Bruce Montgomery, SnowCap volunteer and board member, feeds 400 during Thanksgiving dinnerA longtime SnowCap volunteer and board member knows the uncertainty and apprehension when you're not sure where your next meal is coming from. When he was 13 years old, Bruce Montgomery's parents abandoned him and his twin sister. Back then there weren't many support systems in place, so Montgomery decided to make his own way so the siblings wouldn't be placed in an orphanage. He worked during the day and took classes at night, while caring for his sister who had health problems. The pair bounced around...
GRESHAM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Gresham Outlook

Guide Dogs to showcase puppies in online fundraiser

Virtual Holiday Celebration will raise money for Boring-based nonprofit organizationGuide Dogs for the Blind is inviting the community to join a virtual event that will share stories from the visually impaired, showcase a holiday treat baking segment, and, of course, include plenty of puppies. The free-to-register Virtual Holiday Celebration will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, as a fundraiser to support the Boring-based nonprofit organization. There will be holiday music; cookie baking with Beaverton baker and business owner Carina Comer, who is visually impaired and works with her guide dog Sutter; and videos showing Guide Dog puppy...
BORING, OR
Portland Tribune

Gresham car lovers rally for SnowCap's Fill-A-Bag fundraiser

Mt. Hood Mustangs and Fords Car Club hosts drive-through donation event for food pantry. A group of gearheads in Gresham stepped away from restoring classic rides and tinkering with engines to support a critical, local nonprofit food pantry's fundraiser that is dedicated to feeding the hungry across the region. The...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Gresham museum reopening for holiday season

Five months after fire, Gresham History Museum welcomes back visitors with Christmas festivities. It's a Christmas miracle. Five months after a stranger set a fire and caused untold damage to priceless artifacts and exhibits, Gresham's History Museum will reopen its doors to the public just in time for the holidays.
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Blue Pine Gallery brings fine art to Gresham

Business showcases more than 40 artists, teaches classes for whole community. Three friends who met thanks to a shared love of watercolor painting have begun a new artistically-minded venture in East Multnomah County. Marcia Morrow, Beth Schilling and Bonnie Moore could talk about art for hours, and in their own...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
76
Followers
822
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy