If you are a fan of “it’s a small world,” there are reasons you may be both happy and sad right now. Disneyland Paris, which Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios encompass, is currently undergoing a ton of change as it both expands and gets ready for the 30th anniversary celebration. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park. One of the biggest changes that we have seen is on Sleeping Beauty Castle, which was covered by a box facade for months. Recently, Disney began to uncover the castle to reveal a stunning, magical masterpiece.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO