Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on I-75 in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 31-year-old Lehigh Acres man was killed after he was hit by a car on I-75 in Charlotte County Saturday night.

A 23-year-old Naples man was driving a pickup truck south in the inside lane of I-75 when the front of the truck crashed into the Lehigh Acres man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said.

The 23-year-old and a 24-year-old female passenger are suffering minor injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.