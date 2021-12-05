ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on I-75 in Charlotte County

By Victoria Costa
 5 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 31-year-old Lehigh Acres man was killed after he was hit by a car on I-75 in Charlotte County Saturday night.

A 23-year-old Naples man was driving a pickup truck south in the inside lane of I-75 when the front of the truck crashed into the Lehigh Acres man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said.

The 23-year-old and a 24-year-old female passenger are suffering minor injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

