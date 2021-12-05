ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Is The Game Up For Baofeng In Europe?

By Jenny List
hackaday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor radio enthusiasts worldwide, the inexpensive Chinese handheld radios produced by the likes of Baofeng and other brands have been a welcome addition to their arsenal. They make an ideal first transceiver for a new licensee, a handy portable for any radio amateur, and an inexpensive basis for UHF or VHF...

hackaday.com

Comments / 1

Related
Wired

Europe Went Bananas for Gorillas. Then Its Workers Rose Up

It shouldn’t have come to this. Founded in May 2020, Gorillas, part of a new wave of gig economy startups delivering groceries in minutes, had claimed to be on a mission to rethink a broken business model. While courts in Spain and Italy were ordering other delivery apps to make their riders employees, Gorillas did just that from day one. Gorillas also tried to establish a type of corporate social mobility so riders could, if they wished, be promoted into its head office. The rider uniform, all black with minimal branding, was also a departure from the garish outfits produced by rival firms. “Every rider should be proud to be part of the crew—that’s why we provide the best and most stylish apparel,” Gorillas claims on its website.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Omicron will make up HALF of Europe's Covid cases 'within the next few months', EU health agency warns

Omicron cases will make up half of all infections in Europe within months, the EU's health body has warned today as it sounded the alarm over the Covid variant. Scientists from the European Centre for Disease control ranked the danger posed by the variant as 'high to very high' in their first situation report issued since Omicron was discovered in southern Africa last week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
parabolicarc.com

Europe Opens up a New Space to Commercial Services

PARIS (ESA PR) — From launchers and spacecraft to space habitats, private companies are invited to join Europe’s activities in Earth’s orbital neighbourhood and provide services in a rocketing market. These commercial services would overlap with the end of lifetime of the International Space Station that is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
videogameschronicle.com

PS5 consoles are currently on sale at PlayStation Direct UK

PS5 consoles are currently in stock at PlayStation Direct in the UK. A limited quantity of consoles was made available at 10.30am on Thursday morning. Upon entry to the site, users must sign in to the PlayStation Network in order to purchase a PS5 console. UPDATE 11.03am: PS5 consoles were...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Chinese#Eu#Uv 5r
videogameschronicle.com

Switch just had its ‘best-ever’ console and game sales week in Europe

Nintendo Switch enjoyed its biggest sales week yet in the UK and across Europe driven by the launch of a new Mario Kart 8: Deluxe hardware bundle for Black Friday. More Switch consoles and games (physical and digital) were sold during the week beginning November 22 than during any other week since the system launched in March 2017, based on internal Nintendo sales data.
VIDEO GAMES
marthastewart.com

A Climber Who Found $168,700 Worth of Precious Jewels on Europe's Mont Blanc Will Get to Keep Half

When you go climbing it's expected you'll see some impressive things—babbling brooks, animals in their natural habitat, and scenic overlooks among them. But can you imagine stumbling upon $168,700 worth of jewels while you're out getting a little fresh air? That's the reality for a climber who found a trove of precious stones on Europe's Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps. CNN reports the climber found the emeralds and sapphires while climbing in France in 2013, but it was recently announced in a Facebook post from Chamonix-Mont-Blanc council that he's now been allowed to keep half of the stones.
WORLD
Apple Insider

Apple iPad sales up in Western Europe as all other tablets decline

New research claims that Apple's iPad sales rose 33% in Western Europe in Q3 2021, even as the market declined 20% year over year. Apple's continued launches of new iPads has reportedly helped it see a rise in sales for the quarter across Western Europe. According to Canalys, as that market declined to a total of 6.9 million units shipped, Apple's rise saw it take 45% of all tablet sales.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Germany
Country
China
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Reveals The Top 15 Most-Downloaded Switch Games In November 2021 (Europe)

Nintendo has shared an updated list of Europe's most-downloaded Switch eShop games, revealing which titles were the most popular during November 2021. It's perhaps no surprise to see that the new Pokémon games have done the business this month, with both Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl claiming first and second spots respectively. Mario Party Superstars isn't far behind in third, and the rest of the list is made up of familiar favourites and indie hits.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

New GeForce NOW games for December – RTX 3080 membership arrives in Europe

Gamers who are already members of the NVIDIA GeForce NOW game streaming service will be pleased to know that another nine games have been added to the ever expanding games library available. NVIDIA has also announced that RTX 3080 membership preorders are now available throughout Europe providing a chance for you to game at up to 1440p at 120 FPS gaming on PC and Mac, with ultra-low latency that rivals local gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

TTL And CMOS Logic ICs: The Building Blocks Of A Revolution

When starting a new electronics project today, one of the first things that we tend to do is pick the integrated circuits that make up the core of the design. This can be anything from a microcontroller and various controller ICs to a sprinkling of MOSFETs, opamps, and possibly some 7400- or 4000-series logic ICs to tie things together. Yet it hasn’t been that long since this level of high integration and miniaturization was firmly in the realm of science-fiction, with even NORBIT modules seeming futuristic.
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Could India Be The Crucial Battleground For Open Access To Scientific Research?

One of the hottest topics in the world of scientific publishing over the last couple of decades has been the growing pressure to release the fruits of public-funded scientific research from the paywalled clutches of commercial publishers. This week comes news of a new front in this ongoing battle, as a group of Indian researchers have filed an intervention application with the help of the Indian Internet Freedom Foundation in a case that involves the publishers Elsevier, Wiley, and the American Chemical Society who have filed a copyright infringement suit against in the Delhi High Court against the LibGen & Sci-Hub shadow library websites.
INDIA
Reuters

Australia treasurer calls for easing Covid curbs despite rising cases

CANBERRA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australia must loosen COVID-19 restrictions to bolster its economic recovery, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Saturday, even as daily infections rose to a six-week high. "States need to keep calm and carry on. And not overreact to the Omicron variant," Frydenberg told reporters in Melbourne.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
Wired UK

Europe Went Bananas for Gorillas. Then Its Workers Rose Up

The CEO and cofounder of grocery app Gorillas looked nervous as he shifted on the spot. It was June 28 and Kağan Sümer was facing a crowd of riders protesting about missing salaries and injuries they claimed were caused by hauling heavy bags of booze around Berlin. Sümer tried to find common ground with protesters, but was met with a pantomime groan when he pointed to a bike tattooed on his arm to prove he was “a rider at heart.” When he tried to say he supported the protest—“I like that you’re fighting for your rights”—a voice from the crowd shot back: “You have to give people their rights, they shouldn’t have to fight for them.”
ECONOMY
Apple Insider

Apple iPad sales up in Western Europe as all other tablets decline

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — New research claims that Apple'siPad sales rose 33% in Western Europe in Q3 2021, even as the market declined 20% year over year.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy