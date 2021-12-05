Attorney at Wochner Law Firm, Corinne Heggie, talks about the importance of estate planning

Most people believe that estate planning is simply completing a document, such as a will or trust. However, it is a more intricate process. Estate planning occurs in three steps: first, the creation of the documents; second, ensuring that assets are properly titled and beneficiary designations are up-to-date, and third, making sure that all of the people involved in the plan, who we call helpers, understand their roles and your intentions.

