Voorheesville Public Library News: Community service hours

By Spotligh Newsroom
 5 days ago
S tudents in grades 6 and up, with sewing machine experience, are invited to register for this baby blanket project.

Unless circumstances dictate otherwise, this will be an in-person program, held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the library. Community service certificates will be given to participants.

Virtual Ugly Sweater Party

Join our virtual party at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, as we dress to impress in our holiday best (or worst).

Snowmen, sparkles, sequins, anything goes for this Zoom party. Once you have registered online, please contact the library to set up a time for curbside pick up of your party kit, which will be filled with lots of goodies and holiday cheer.

Preschool Storytime

In person, indoor preschool storytimes are back! Check our online event calendar for this weekly 10 a.m. Tuesday morning program.

Some upcoming themes are Kindness & Giving, Happy Holidays, and The Sounds of Music just to name a few. Children ages 2 to 5 with a caregiver will enjoy an interactive, theme-based storytime.

There is always an emphasis on early literacy that includes an art activity that can be completed at the library or at home. Registration is required.

Teens Care

Curbside pickup

Curbside pickup is available during all open library hours.

Masks are required of all visitors over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status.

— Lynn Kohler

