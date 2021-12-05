Courtesy Core Dance

Decatur-based Core Dance has been named the lead organization for the global Fieldwork Network, a program that supports the creative process for choreographers, playwrights, composers, poets, vocalists and other artistic disciplines.

Initiated by New York’s The Field in 1986 by its artist and founder Steve Gross, Fieldwork is a lauded peer-to-peer feedback methodology. Over its 35 years, Fieldwork has helped thousands of artists in 10 cities around the world via the National Fieldwork Network.

The Network is a community of sites across the country from Miami, Chicago, Atlanta, Portland and more that produce Fieldwork feedback performances and programs.

Jennifer Wright Cook, current Executive Director of The Field said, “We are delighted to transition Fieldwork to our long-time partner and colleague Core Dance. We couldn’t imagine a more vibrant home for this unique and crucial program.”

Since its inception, The Field has been a key partner for more than 40,000 artists with a wide range of community-oriented initiatives and vital support programs including Fielday performances, Field Leadership Fund, Economic Revitalization for Performing Artists and more.

As they enter their 42nd season, Core Dance will provide artists space to connect, collaborate and explore. They will house all archived content associated with these resources and facilitate connections with Fieldwork Network sites around the globe, including maintaining regular meetings of Network member sites, both virtual and in person and working toward a cross member mentoring program.

For more information about Fieldwork and the National Fieldwork Network, contact outreach@coredance.org.

The post Core Dance will lead global Fieldwork program for artists appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .