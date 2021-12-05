Colorado Springs firefighters quickly put out garage fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire on North Tejon street Sunday morning. CSFD's Engine 2 was called out to the scene. People reported smoke coming from a detached two-car garage at 2521 N. Tejon Street.

As of 10:45 a.m., the fire had been put out. According to CSFD, firefighting crews will remain on the scene to put out any hotspots.

