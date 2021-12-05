ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Township, OH

When you have to go, sometimes you have to go elsewhere: Russell Township police blotter

By Joan Rusek, special to cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Police were dispatched 2 p.m. Nov. 17 to a facility where a man would not leave after he asked to use the restroom, but was told there were no public restrooms. Before police arrived on the scene he did leave the premises. Suspicious, Braeburn Lane:. Police added...

Woman refuses to leave laundromat: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Nov. 29 at 2:20 p.m. an unresponsive man was reported on a bus at the RTA station. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man from Maple Heights under the influence of drugs. After speaking to the man, he admitted to using a substance two hours early. He was cited for disorderly conduct by intoxication and transported to the hospital.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Break-in bandits at gas station make off with ATM machine: Orange Police Blotter

Breaking and entering (forced entry), theft from building: Brainard, Miles roads. A patrol officer doing overnight local business checks around 4 a.m. on Dec. 6 noticed that the glass in the front door of the Sunoco station had been shattered. While it appeared initially that the interior was undisturbed -- at least in the still-locked sales area with the cash register and most tobacco products -- police learned from the proprietor arriving on the scene a little over an hour later that the automated teller machine (ATM) was missing from inside.
ORANGE, OH
Man seeking to intimidate sister’s child’s father is shot in stomach: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Mayfield Road. At 11:50 a.m. Dec. 5, police were dispatched to the parking lot of the Marshall’s store at 3463 Mayfield Road, at Severance Town Center, on a report of shots fired. Officers learned that a man had been shot and subsequently taken to nearby MetroHealth Hospital. The suspect drove from the scene in a white Nissan sedan.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Stopped train causes five-hour traffic snarl during rush hour: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

A long train at 2:25 p.m. Dec. 2 blocked the railroad crossings at Lewis, Columbia, Brookside, Mapleway and Lewis roads. The Norfolk Southern Railway was contacted about the blockage. The railway advised the city it was waiting for a new crew, which would take about an hour. The city’s service department was contacted to bring detour signs at various sites to warn motorists. The railway contacted the city at 4:14 p.m. that the crew’s transport van broke down. It was trying to secure another to bring the new crew to the stopped train. It could not give the city an updated estimated time of arrival. Fitch Road needed additional traffic control due to the blocked crossings. An officer gave courtesy rides to a few residents who were shopping at Grand Pacific Junction, but parked on the other side of the tracks. Police had to advise several people not to climb over the gates. The dispatcher at 5:45 p.m. was unable to reach the railway to obtain a time for the new crew’s arrival. Bagley Road was backed up during this time as motorists tried to travel home or across the overpasses. All crossings were finally cleared at 7:37 p.m.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Head-on crash in Lake County kills 1, injures another

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was killed and another person was critically injured Wednesday night in a head-on crash on Ohio 20 in Lake County. A news release from Madison Township police says William McFadden III, 66, of Madison, had to be cut from his heavily damaged 2001 Dodge Caravan by rescuers from the Perry and Madison fire departments. McFadden was flown by helicopter to a hospital but died of his injuries, police say.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
13-year-old boy arrested after death of 23-month-old boy in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio – A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death of a 23-month-old boy in Lorain, police say. Someone called Lorain police about 8 p.m. Wednesday to report that the 23-month-old boy was unresponsive at a home on East 30th Street near Vine Avenue. Paramedics administered care before they took the him to Mercy Hospital, where he died from injuries, police said.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland, OH
