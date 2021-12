One person injured during fire in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood One person injured during fire in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to the hospital after firefighters rescued them from a burning home in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood early Sunday.

The 2-alarm fire occurred at a 3-story house on the 200 block of Hazelwood Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Crews brought the fire under control just after 1:30 a.m. Duquesne Light crews were also on scene.

No one else was injured.

