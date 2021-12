The Seahawks’ downward spiral continued on Monday with a 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team, dropping Seattle to 3-8 with just six games to go this season. While quarterback Russell Wilson’s final numbers of 20 for 31 passing, 247 yards and two touchdowns may not look too bad, he had another poor game up until Seattle’s final drive in the fourth quarter, and even then he took an ugly sack he shouldn’t have.

