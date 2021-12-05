Fraudulent caller solicits money for police department: Chagrin Falls police blotter

A long train at 2:25 p.m. Dec. 2 blocked the railroad crossings at Lewis, Columbia, Brookside, Mapleway and Lewis roads. The Norfolk Southern Railway was contacted about the blockage. The railway advised the city it was waiting for a new crew, which would take about an hour. The city’s service department was contacted to bring detour signs at various sites to warn motorists. The railway contacted the city at 4:14 p.m. that the crew’s transport van broke down. It was trying to secure another to bring the new crew to the stopped train. It could not give the city an updated estimated time of arrival. Fitch Road needed additional traffic control due to the blocked crossings. An officer gave courtesy rides to a few residents who were shopping at Grand Pacific Junction, but parked on the other side of the tracks. Police had to advise several people not to climb over the gates. The dispatcher at 5:45 p.m. was unable to reach the railway to obtain a time for the new crew’s arrival. Bagley Road was backed up during this time as motorists tried to travel home or across the overpasses. All crossings were finally cleared at 7:37 p.m.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO