An emotional Bryony Frost was left close to tears after riding Greaneteen to win the Grade One Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Saturday. Frost gave testimony at a BHA hearing this week into seven individual charges brought against weighing room colleague Robbie Dunne for prejudicial conduct and violent and threatening behaviour. Dunne denies all charges of prejudicial conduct and two of the three of violent and threatening behaviour. The hearing recommences on December 7.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO