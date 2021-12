The team that carries his name will race on, but an enormous link to Formula 1’s past was lost yesterday when Sir Frank Williams passed away at the age of 79. It was poignant enough when he sold the team last year, but you just knew he’d be watching every race with the same desire to see Williams making progress and competing with some enormous names as he had when he was still in charge. Now he won’t be with us to witness the next stage of the Williams journey, but I really hope it’s an exciting one.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO