Mississippi State Will Continue to Face Lane Kiffin Yearly as Ole Miss HC Signs Contract Extension

By Elizabeth Keen
 5 days ago

Mississippi State fans might've hoped that Lane Kiffin would leave Ole Miss in the offseason, but it looks like he will stay with the Rebels for a while.

On Saturday evening after the SEC Championship game, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced that Kiffin would be receiving a hefty contract extension. Although the length of the extension is unknown at this time, he will be earning $7.5 million per year-- much more than his previous salary of roughly $4.9 million per year.

"We are committed to winning championships at Ole Miss, and Coach Kiffin is the person to lead us to those heights," Carter said. "With his winning edge, offensive vision and recruiting prowess, he has quickly cemented our team among the best in the nation, and this is just the start. With major facility projects on the horizon, we are investing in this program like never before and look forward to building on the foundation that Coach Kiffin has established."

It's no surprise that the announcement came after Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24 in the SEC Championship game. Georgia has been a lock in the college football playoff nearly all season, but with the victory, the Crimson Tide all but sealed their fate as well. This means that Ole Miss will be heading to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans-- a feat that every SEC team wishes to accomplish. The last team the Rebels reached the Sugar Bowl was in 2016, and they defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys 48-20 under the leadership of former head coach Hugh Freeze.

Although his 2020 season was mostly successful, Kiffin proved why he deserved a contract extension this year. His Rebels finished the regular season 10-2-- including 7-0 at home-- and ranked No. 8 in the CFP rankings. The 10-win regular season was the first in program history. Statistically, they average 506.7 yards per game, which ranks first in the SEC and fifth in the nation. Heisman-contender quarterback Matt Corral has developed into one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country under Kiffin's guidance, and the team boasts a handful of future NFL Draft picks.

As it stands now, the friendly banter and overall competitiveness between Kiffin and Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach should continue for at least a few more years. No matter how each team does, there's no denying it: the state of Mississippi is home to two of the best coaches in college football.

The Clarion Ledger

No one saw the best season in Ole Miss history coming. Except Lane Kiffin and his players.

STARKVILLE — Just because it had to be this year doesn't mean it was always going to happen. Two years into Lane Kiffin's tenure as the football coach at Ole Miss, the Rebels have summited their highest peak in school history. With a 31-21 win over Mississippi State on Thursday, Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) finished off its first 10-win regular season in school history. Johnny Vaught never did it. Billy Brewer never did it. David Cutcliffe and Hugh Freeze never did it.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU Head Coach Profile: Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin

Moving right down the list of head coaches, we have Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss. He just finished his second season with the Rebels. His team saw a complete turnaround from the 2020 campaign, in which they finished with a 5-5 record. He improved his team by five wins. Kiffin...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin pulls a Vince Carter, says 'it's over' to Mississippi State fans

Lane Kiffin may not want to hate people over where they go to school, but that doesn’t stop him from getting fired up in rivalry games. The Ole Miss head coach was noticeably animated after the Rebels extended their lead to 31-13 on a Jerrion Ealy fourth-quarter touchdown. Kiffin turned his back to the field and appeared to give the Davis Wade Stadium crowd of Mississippi State fans Vince Carter’s “it’s over” gesture.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin agree to new deal

OXFORD – Ole Miss and football head coach Lane Kiffin have agreed to a new contract, the school announced Saturday night. Kiffin, in his second year, has a 15-7 record overall and led the No. 8 Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021. The financial details of the new deal and its duration were not disclosed, though it is believed the deal will pay Kiffin at least $8 million per year.
247Sports

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss agree to new contract in wake of historic season

(Release) With the best regular season in program history in the books and a New Year's Six bowl appearance upcoming, Ole Miss has agreed on a new contract for head football coach Lane Kiffin, as announced Saturday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. In his second season at the helm of the Rebel football program, Kiffin has guided Ole Miss to a 10-2 record, the first 10-win regular season in school history. That includes a perfect 7-0 mark at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, part of an ongoing nine-game home win streak for Kiffin's teams.
hottytoddy.com

Coach Lane Kiffin’s Contract Details

2022 – $7,250,000. • $150,000 for each win against an SEC opponent, starting with the fifth SEC win of the. • $100,000 per win for each regular-season victory against a non-conference, Power 5 opponent. • $150,000 if team participates in the SEC Championship Game, or $400,000 if the team wins...
