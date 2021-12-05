ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Driver rescued after truck falls 50 feet off Lloyd Boulevard

By KOIN 6 Nws
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rnQd4_0dEiLfLW00 Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of the crash in Northeast Portland early Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18uE2X_0dEiLfLW00 A driver was lifted from a 50-foot embankment after crashing their pickup truck down a ridge in Northeast Portland early Sunday, Dec. 5.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the scene of the crash around 6:30 a.m. near the corner of Northeast 11th Avenue and Lloyd Boulevard.

Rescuers used ropes and ladders to help the driver back onto the road. The fire bureau said the driver was not pinned in the truck and did not have any serious injuries, but they were taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Passenger plane crashes near Twin Oaks Airpark

The pilot of the aircraft appears to be doing 'OK,' officials said. No other passengers were on the plane. A passenger plane crashed just north of Twin Oaks Airpark just south of Hillsboro Thursday, Dec. 9, around 3:50 p.m., according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. The severity of damage and injuries are still being assessed but the pilot — the sole occupant of the aircraft — appears to be doing "OK," officials said. We were given information while en route that the pilot had contacted the controllers and let them know that he was doing okay, said TVF&R spokesperson Stefan Myers. "At this time we are with the pilot and the aircraft north of the airpark and it looks like they're still continuing to assess and we have started to send some resources back." {loadposition sub-article-01}
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Carjacking suspect killed by Portland police identified

UPDATE: The Portland Police Bureau is asking the public for any information about the suspect killed on I-5 on Monday.Police have identified the armed carjacking suspect killed by an officer on Interstate 5 in Northeast Portland on Monday, Dec. 6. He is Brandon L. Keck, 30. His family has been notified of his death and provided a photograph of him for public release. The officer who shot him is identified as John Hughes, a 17-year bureau veteran. He was interviewed within 48 hours of the incident and will remain on paid administrative leave until the completion of the investigation. Detectives...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Monday killing continues weekend Portland toll

One person is killed Monday and police update Sunday and Saturday shootings.Portland's surge of gun violence continued Monday morning when a person was shot to death in Northeast Portland. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, shortly before 11 a.m. on Dec. 6, officers rushed to the 1800 block of Northeast 66th after a "shots fired" call. Once they arrived at the Ellington Apartments, they found one person already dead in a 1st-floor unit. Homicide detectives remained at the scene well into Monday night. KOIN 6 News saw the medical examiner leave...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Driver hits tent along I-205, kills man inside

The driver of the car that crashed into the tent early Sunday was also injured.A homeless man was killed when a car hit his tent along I-205 early Sunday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. The driver of the car, who was injured in the crash, was not immediately identified either. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 3:22 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a crash on northbound Interstate-205 at the Southeast Powell Boulevard off ramp. When they arrived, the officers located a crashed Honda sedan that appeared to have left the roadway and hit the occupied tent. The adult male occupant of the tent was dead. The female driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries. The Portland Police Major Crash Team responded to investigate. The ramp from northbound I-205 to Southeast Powell Boulevard was closed for the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to reference case No. 21-339498 and contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention, Traffic Investigations Unit, or call 503-823-2103. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Lake Oswego Review

Homeless man killed in tent along I-205

The driver of the car that crashed into the tent early Sunday was also injured.A homeless man was killed when a car hit his tent along I-205 early Sunday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. The driver of the car, who was injured in the crash, was not immediately identified either. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 3:22 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, East Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a crash on northbound Interstate-205 at the Southeast Powell Boulevard off ramp. When they arrived, the officers located a crashed Honda sedan that appeared to have left the roadway and hit the occupied tent. The adult male occupant of the tent was dead. The female driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries. The Portland Police Major Crash Team responded to investigate. The ramp from northbound I-205 to Southeast Powell Boulevard was closed for the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to reference case No. 21-339498 and contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attention, Traffic Investigations Unit, or call 503-823-2103. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Milwaukie woman arrested after fatal crash on 82nd Avenue

Kendal Elizabeth Conley charged with DUII, criminally negligent homicide of James Ross Barclay, 67, of North BendOregon State Police troopers arrested a Milwaukie woman on Saturday, Dec. 4, on charges of DUII and criminally negligent homicide. At about 10:23 p.m., OSP responded to the report of a fatal motor vehicle collision on 82nd Avenue (Highway 213) near Southeast Otty Road. Preliminary investigation by OSP found that a southbound Dodge Caravan, operated by Kendal Elizabeth Conley, 50, of Milwaukie, struck a pedestrian, James Ross Barclay, 67, of North Bend. Barclay sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Conley was uninjured and her previous convictions include driving uninsured and driving with a suspended license, according to public records. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, American Medical Response, Clackamas Fire and Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MILWAUKIE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Police kill armed suspect on I-5 after carjackings, gunfire

UPDATE: Interstate 5 reopens late Monday afternoon after being closed for the investigation.Police killed an armed suspect on Interstate 5 following an hours-long incident that included a home invasion, several carjackings and gunfire on Monday morning. Interstate 5 reopened late Monday afternoon after being closed for the investigation. According to the Portland Police Bureau, North Precinct officers responded to a home invasion robbery in North Portland around 9:30 a.m. During that robbery, the suspect reportedly stole the victim's vehicle. Police say the suspect appears to have committed several other carjackings while armed over the following 30-40 minutes, but could...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Two dead, three wounded in weekend shootings

Police in Portland and Gresham are asking the public to help investigate the shootings.Police in Portland and Gresham are investigating a series of weekend shootings that left two people dead and three others wounded. The names of the victims were not immediately released. No one has been arrested and no suspect information is available. The most recent homicide investigation began around 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, when a North Precinct officer was on a car accident call at North Marine Drive and Force Avenue. An unrelated vehicle pulled up and the occupants alerted him that someone had been shot....
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescuers#Accident#Portland Fire Rescue#Koin 6 News#The Portland Tribune
Lake Oswego Review

One dies, one rescued in three Friday fires in Portland

UPDATE: Firefighters were searching for more victims in the latest blaze Friday afternoonOne person died and another was rescued in two of three fires in Portland on Friday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No firefighters were injured. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, one person was rescued and they were searching for additional victims in a fire that started in the afternoon of Dec. 3 in a one-story building near Southeast 47th Avenue and Clinton Street. Earlier, at 2:40 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in an apartment at 8550 N. Argyle Way near Kenton...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

PPB: Police have investigated more than 1,200 shootings in 2021

A new team within the bureau intended to reduce shootings is not expected to hit the streets until early next year.Gun violence in the Rose City continued early Monday, Dec. 6, when a man was shot in an apartment building parking lot in Southeast Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, there have now been at least 1,201 shootings and 367 people hurt by gunfire so far this year. At least 79 people have been killed, most of them by gunfire, with almost a month remaining in 2021. Those are record figures. A new Focused Intervention Team within the bureau...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

PPB: More than 1,200 shootings this year

A new Focused Intervention Team within the bureau intended to reduce shootings is not expected to hit the streets until early next year.Gun violence continued early Monday, Dec. 6, when a man was shot in an apartment building parking lot in Southeast Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, there have now been at least 1,201 shootings and 367 people hurt by gunfire so far this year. At least 79 people have been killed, most of them by gunfire, with almost a month remaining in 2021. Those are record figures. A new Focused Intervention Team within the bureau intended to...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
214
Followers
2K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy