Driver rescued after truck falls 50 feet off Lloyd Boulevard

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of the crash in Northeast Portland early Sunday.

A driver was lifted from a 50-foot embankment after crashing their pickup truck down a ridge in Northeast Portland early Sunday, Dec. 5.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the scene of the crash around 6:30 a.m. near the corner of Northeast 11th Avenue and Lloyd Boulevard.

Rescuers used ropes and ladders to help the driver back onto the road. The fire bureau said the driver was not pinned in the truck and did not have any serious injuries, but they were taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

