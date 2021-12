DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Management and Strategy Institute announced the winners of the Continuous Improvement Award for December 2021. The Continuous Improvement Awards are issued to individuals that show dedication to process improvement and continuous innovation. To be eligible, they must demonstrate a commitment to streamlining processes, quality management, long-term strategies, and the professional development of themselves and others. Only a small percentage of applicants are issued the award. Winners typically have process improvement experience using tools such as Six Sigma, Lean, or Total Quality Management. They also demonstrate continuous improvement of themselves through volunteer work.

