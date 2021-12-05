ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballon d'Or 2021: Yashin Trophy Final Rankings - Top 10

By Neil Andrew
 5 days ago

Gianluigi Donnarumma was crowned 2021 Yashin Trophy winner at the Ballon d'Or awards and we can now bring you the final rankings.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The Ballon d'Or awards took place in Paris on 29th November and one of the trophies to be handed out was the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper.

This award was first handed out in 2019 when it was won by Liverpool stopper Alisson Becker.

Italian Donnarumma was an important part of Roberto Mancini's Euro 2020 team that famously won the trophy at Wembley against England.

After coming through the ranks at AC Milan he made his way into the first team making over 250 appearances before moving to PSG in the summer on a free transfer.

Top 10 Goalkeepers Ranked

The top 10 goalkeepers were ranked as follows with Donnarumma holding off Edouard Mendy for the award.

1 Gianluigi Donnarumma

2 Edouard Mendy

3 Jan Oblak

4 Ederson

5 Manuel Neuer

6 Emiliano Martinez

7 Kasper Schmeichel

8 Thibaut Courtois

9 Keylor Navas

10 Samir Handanovic

SOCCER
