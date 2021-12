No Doubt About it: Strath Haven Panthers are District 1 5A Football Champs!. After an incredible, exhilarating, improbable finish in the District 1 5A Final that saw the Panthers eke out a thrilling, 34-33 four-overtime victory over West Chester Rustin—literally by their fingertips—it seems fair to ask how a more satisfying encore could even be imagined. Now in the PIAA state semifinals, with a powerhouse of an opponent in Imhotep Charter awaiting, Strath Haven has an enormous opportunity to add to the joy of Thanksgiving weekend, where they claimed their twelfth district championship in the school’s history. No doubt about it, football fans, the 2021 edition of the Strath Haven Panthers is one for the record books.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 7 DAYS AGO