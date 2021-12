MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve will lead the USA Basketball Women’s National Team through 2024. On Wednesday, USA Basketball made the announcement, saying Reeve will lead the USA team at the 2022 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament, the 2022 FIBA World Cup in Australia, and, if the USA qualifies, the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. RELATED: Source: Cheryl Reeve To Be Next US Women’s Basketball Team Coach “I am incredibly humbled and excited to be named head coach of the USA Basketball Women’s National Team, one of the greatest dynasties in sports,” Reeve said. “I...

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO