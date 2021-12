Petersburg Middle and High School bands will be performing in winter concerts Dec. 14, 15 at the Wright Auditorium. The high school band will take the stage Tuesday at 7 p.m. and the middle school on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Last year, the students couldn’t perform in front of a crowd because of the COVID pandemic. They are able to this year with mitigation measures in place and they will be led by new music director Charlie O’Brien. He’s been teaching in Petersburg for about a month. KFSK’s Angela Denning stopped by the band room to find out more:

1 DAY AGO