UConn’s announcement landed at about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. Paige Bueckers, one of the most famous athletes in college sports, will miss the next six to eight weeks with the fracture in her left leg. Bueckers fell to the floor in waning moments of Sunday’s victory over Notre Dame, leading to a spate of speculation — Was it an ACL tear? Did she simply hyperextend her leg? Is she done for the season?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO