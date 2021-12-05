Fire Rages on Cargo Ship Carrying Timber off Sweden

A woman screamed at and punched her son and husband before stealing a fellow passenger’s cookies on a US flight, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).The unnamed “unruly” traveller was on a Horizon Air flight from Austin, Texas to San Francisco, California on 18 May – but the FAA has only just released details of the incident.She refused to fasten her seatbelt, “punched and screamed at her husband and son… diverting flight attendants from their duties,” the FAA said in a statement. “She threw trash at a flight attendant, and snatched cookies from a nearby passenger.”The US transportation agency...

