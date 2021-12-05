ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 13 Morning games open thread

By Kenneth Arthur
turfshowtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LA Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this afternoon, but there’s a...

www.turfshowtimes.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Blowout Win

Sunday was a good day for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. New England is arguably the hottest team in the National Football League right now and the AFC East franchise certainly played like it on Sunday. The Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns, 45-7, on Sunday afternoon. New...
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s J.J. Watt News

In late October, the Cardinals announced that defensive end J.J. Watt would undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. Though it’s only been a little over a month since Watt went under the knife, the former Defensive Player of the Year is already thinking about a comeback. On...
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
ETOnline.com

Tom Brady Shares Where He Wants Son Jack to Play Football

Tom Brady can already see it -- his 14-year-old son, Jack, will one day don Michigan blue and throw the pigskin as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback revealed in the newest episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, why he so badly wants his son to play the sport he has loved and dominated for decades.
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NESN

Bills Coach Sean McDermott Calls Out N’Keal Harry After Patriots Win

Sean McDermott’s postgame news conference Monday night included a ricochet shot at New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry. Asked why he chose to make punt returners Isaiah McKenzie and Marquez Stevenson inactive for Monday’s game, which the Buffalo Bills lost 14-10, McDermott said he wanted to avoid a mistake like the one Harry made in the first half.
The Spun

Bill Belichick Names 2 Greatest Players In NFL History

After more than four decades in the NFL, Bill Belichick has seen more than his fair share of great players come and go on his teams. However, the head coach of the New England Patriots thinks that two of the those players stand above the rest. After coaching a gem...
FanSided

Another former Cardinals player is trashing his old team

2021 is the year for former Arizona Cardinals players to take out their frustrations via social media and Zane Gonzalez is the latest to join the fun. It all started with the Patrick Peterson drama that continued from the moment he left in free agency and into the offseason. It turns out another former Arizona Cardinals player is jumping in on that craze as well. Cardinals fans remember the pain and tormenting tenure of Zane Gonzalez as the team’s primary field goal kicker.
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
The Spun

Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing A Notable Quarterback

With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
