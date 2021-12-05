ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Jose Aldo calls out TJ Dillashaw after hard-fought victory over Rob Font

By Hugh Farrell
punditarena.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJose Aldo recorded a hard-fought victory over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44 on Saturday night. After a battle that looked like Font could have taken the lead in early on, Aldo reminded everyone how he had been such a dominant champion for so long. One element of his...

punditarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMAWeekly.com

Rob Font reacts to UFC Vegas 44 loss to Jose Aldo | Video

No. 4 ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font had his four-fight winning streak snapped on Saturday, losing to Jose Aldo in the UFC Vegas 44 main event. Aldo, the former two-time featherweight champion, has put together a three-fight winning streak after a getting off to a turbulent start when first moving to the lower weight class.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Jose Aldo batters Rob Font for crucial win at bantamweight

Jose Aldo continued to defy the odds on Saturday night in Las Vegas, picking up a win over Rob Font in the highly-anticipated UFC Fight Night bantamweight main event. Aldo, who made an unexpected move to bantamweight in 2019 after twice holding the UFC featherweight title, entered the fight as an underdog but managed to repeatedly hurt Font throughout the five-round clash, ultimately earning a wide victory on the official scorecards.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 44 odds: Jose Aldo small underdog to Rob Font, Fiziev barely favored over Riddell

UFC Vegas 44 is upon us, which takes place tonight (December 4th) from the company’s now usual location, the APEX facility, in Las Vegas. The featured matchup of the evening takes place near the top of the bantamweight division as the #4 ranked, Rob Font, tries his hand at former featherweight king, Jose Aldo. The co-main event for this fight night should also be a banger as two exciting ranked lightweights with identical records, 10-1 Brad Riddell (#12) and 10-1 Rafael Fiziev (#14), are set to light things up. Before these fuego fights catch fire, let’s take a gander at some UFC Vegas 44 moneylines and prop bets. Towards the bottom of the page, there’s graphics containing the betting odds for all of this card’s matchups.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Font
Person
Clay Guida
FanSided

UFC Vegas 44: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo fight card, start time, channel guide

UFC Vegas 44: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo fight card, start time, and channel guide. After taking off last week for Thanksgiving, the UFC returns on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, starting at 7 p.m. ET. UFC Vegas 44 can be seen exclusively on ESPN/ESPN+. From the future Hall of Famer to upcoming prospects, UFC Vegas 44 has something for all MMA fans spread out over the 14 bouts on the fight card.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Brazilian#Ufc Ausnz#Fightmag#Mma
nbcsportsedge.com

Rob Font takes on Jose Aldo in a Clash of Top 5 Bantamweights

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. UFC Fight Night features a main event bout between Rob Font and...
UFC
firstsportz.com

UFC Vegas 44: Rob Font vs Jose Aldo Prediction, Odds and Fight Preview

The former UFC Featherweight Champion, Jose Aldo is going to make his comeback inside the Octagon at the main event of UFC Vegas 44 to face the number 4th ranked surging contender of the Bantamweight division, Rob Font. Here is the UFC Vegas 44 Rob Font vs Jose Aldo Prediction, Odds, and Fight Preview.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 44 weigh results and video: Jose Aldo hits 136 lbs, Rob Font at 134 lbs

The UFC is back at the APEX facility with this weekend with a sneaky good card filled with established names and up and comers. The main event is Jose Aldo vs. Rob Font in the bantamweight division as the Brazilian continues to hunt for another shot at a belt while the American hopes to get into the title picture for the first time in his career.
UFC
The Independent

UFC Fight Night live stream and how to watch Jose Aldo vs Rob Font online and on TV tonight

UFC action resumes on Saturday after a rare two-week absence, with a Fight Night event taking place in Las Vegas.The card at the UFC’s Apex institute will be headlined by an intriguing bantamweight bout between contenders Jose Aldo and Rob Font.Aldo (30-7) ruled as featherweight king for 10 years until his 13-second loss to Conor McGregor in late 2015, and though he regained the belt shortly thereafter, the Brazilian dropped down to bantamweight in 2019.Aldo, 34, is 2-2 in the division, having outpointed Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera in his last two fights. Meanwhile, Font (19-4) is riding a...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
combatpress.com

How Rob Font Will Be Another Kryptonite for Jose Aldo

After a rare week off by the UFC, the promotion will remain in Las Vegas for the remainder of the year. With just three events left for 2021, with two Fight Night events scheduled at the UFC Apex and UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena. And, lucky for us, Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo is the first main event out of the three.
UFC
Sportsnet.ca

Jose Aldo the underdog facing Rob Font on Saturday UFC betting lines

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will be looking to win three fights in a row for the first time in almost six years when he takes on Rob Font on Saturday at UFC Vegas 44 as a +115 underdog on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Aldo...
UFC
ufc.com

UFC Unfiltered: Jose Aldo, Rob Font, and guest co-host John Gooden

Listen to the latest episode Of UFC Unfiltered featuring Jose Aldo, Rob Font with co-host John Gooden:. UFC commentator John Gooden fills in as guest co-host for today's preview of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo!. First, Jim and John discuss the longevity of Jose Aldo career and how recent...
UFC
punditarena.com

“I think he’s overachieved” – Din Thomas’ Rob Font vs Jose Aldo pick

Michael Chiesa, Rashad Evans and Din Thomas joined ESPN MMA to give their predictions for Rob Font and Jose Aldo’s main-event bout. The bout will take place in Vegas with the winner expected to receive the next title shot. Michael Chiesa’s pick. Michael Chiesa made the first pick and believed...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Font: 'I feel I can beat' Jose Aldo despite UFC on ESPN 31 loss

Rob Font is confident he has the answers to Jose Aldo’s game; he just wasn’t able to put them together in the UFC on ESPN 31 main event. Font (19-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC) had his winning streak snapped Saturday when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Aldo (31-7 MMA, 13-6 UFC) in the bantamweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He had a strong start to the fight, but once his opponent started to find his range, it went downhill.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy