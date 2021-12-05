ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

24-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed On Long Island, Police Report

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
A homicide investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Long Island.

Officers responded to a report of a man lying on the ground in Uniondale about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said police found the 24-year-old on the sidewalk behind 913 Front St. The victim has suffered from stab wounds, police reported.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities did not release the victim's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

