A new era is beginning at Manchester United, though even the man at the helm of it cannot be entirely sure when it will start. Ralf Rangnick’s appointment as interim manager was confirmed on Monday morning but whether he will be in the dugout for the visit of Arsenal to Old Trafford later this week is unclear. Rangnick is awaiting work permit clearance before travelling to Manchester from Germany and must return a negative result from a PCR test on arrival. That all has to be achieved before Thursday’s evening kick-off in order for the 63-year-old former RB Leipzig head...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO